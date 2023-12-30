Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcanum 60, Covington 57
Berlin Center Western Reserve 46, Hubbard 37
Boone, Fla. 50, Hilliard Darby 43
Bryan 48, Montpelier 19
Celina 53, Can. Heritage Christian 27
Cin. Gamble Montessori 55, Cin. Shroder 8
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 36, Norton 34
Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Bishop Watterson 43
Crestline 49, Sandusky St. Mary 36
Elyria Cath. 51, Bishop Hartley 35
Fairfield Christian 51, Cols. Patriot Prep 49
Geneva 51, Chardon NDCL 35
Greenfield McClain 29, Leesburg Fairfield 16
Greenwich S. Cent. 52, Monroeville 39
Grove City Cent. Crossing 46, Delaware Hayes 39
Hamilton Badin 55, Fairfield 46
Harrison 55, Morrow Little Miami 49
Legacy Christian 44, Day. Northridge 30
Leipsic 49, Delta 38
Lincoln County, Tenn. 51, Cin. Walnut Hills 30
Mansfield Sr. 58, Strasburg-Franklin 50
Marysville 86, Solon 51
Morris Catholic, N.J. 55, Pickerington Cent. 45
N. Can. Hoover 63, Tol. Rogers 47
New London 42, Collins Western Reserve 18
Peters Township, Pa. 62, Powell Olentangy Liberty 41
Richmond Hts. 72, Cle. VASJ 39
Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Brunswick 40
Sherwood Fairview 63, Stryker 40
St. Henry 43, Ft. Recovery 21
Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Copley 31
Strongsville 72, Newark 50
Urbana 77, St. Paris Graham 61
Warren Howland 47, Louisville 28
Waynesburg Central, Pa. 43, N. Royalton 30
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64, Liberty Center 36
Worthington Kilbourne 67, Walhalla, S.C. 62
Youngs. Boardman 29, Hilliard Davidson 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/