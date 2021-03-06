X

Friday's Scores

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Tol. St. John's 41, Findlay 26

Division II=

Regional Final=

Shaker Hts. Laurel 54, Perry 31

Division III=

Region 9=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 103, West Salem Northwestern 68

Creston Norwayne 49, Apple Creek Waynedale 47

New Middletown Spring. 63, Andover Pymatuning Valley 53

Youngs. Mooney 58, Atwater Waterloo 55, OT

Region 10=

Johnstown 58, Richwood N. Union 49

Region 11=

Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41

Proctorville Fairland 56, Frankfort Adena 48

Wheelersburg 66, Sardinia Eastern Brown 59

Worthington Christian 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25

Region 12=

Anna 60, Jamestown Greeneview 59

Spring. Shawnee 39, Cin. Summit Country Day 37

Division IV=

Region 13=

Bristol 74, Vienna Mathews 44

Lucas 38, Norwalk St. Paul 37

Richmond Hts. 67, Dalton 39

Warren JFK 77, McDonald 55

Region 14=

Antwerp 23, Tol. Christian 20

Carey 52, Tiffin Calvert 46

Columbus Grove 61, Ottoville 48

New Bremen 47, St. Henry 41

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 48, Malvern 43

Cols. Grandview Hts. 57, Cols. Patriot Prep 40

Region 16=

Newark Cath. 72, Sugar Grove Berne Union 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

