Friday's Scores

news | Updated 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 81, Akr. North 19

Akr. Manchester 41, Can. Cent. Cath. 39

Ashville Teays Valley 44, Baltimore Liberty Union 40

Bloom-Carroll 47, Circleville Logan Elm 44

Cambridge 43, Lisbon Beaver 35

Columbia Station Columbia 46, Wellington 34

Cornerstone Christian 52, Kirtland 35

Delaware Hayes 61, Cols. Franklin Hts. 23

Doylestown Chippewa 56, Smithville 14

Dublin Coffman 44, Hilliard Bradley 40, OT

Fairfield Christian 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 38

Greenwich S. Cent. 39, New London 31

Grove City 56, Galloway Westland 13

Groveport-Madison 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 14

Hilliard Darby 39, Dublin Jerome 35

Hilliard Davidson 53, Cols. Upper Arlington 33

Lewis Center Olentangy 44, Marysville 37

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50, Cin. Oak Hills 36

Mechanicsburg 45, W. Jefferson 32

Montpelier 53, Edon 30

New Albany 73, Westerville Cent. 27

Newark 57, Lancaster 19

Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43

Reynoldsburg 60, Pickerington Cent. 53

Sidney 51, Riverside Stebbins 18

Stow-Munroe Falls 57, Mentor 30

Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 37

Vandalia Butler 40, Greenville 19

W. Unity Hilltop 44, Pioneer N. Central 36

Wauseon 60, Liberty Center 50

Westerville N. 41, Dublin Scioto 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Canal Winchester vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, ccd.

Millersport vs. Corning Miller, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

