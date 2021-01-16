Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 81, Akr. North 19
Akr. Manchester 41, Can. Cent. Cath. 39
Ashville Teays Valley 44, Baltimore Liberty Union 40
Bloom-Carroll 47, Circleville Logan Elm 44
Cambridge 43, Lisbon Beaver 35
Columbia Station Columbia 46, Wellington 34
Cornerstone Christian 52, Kirtland 35
Delaware Hayes 61, Cols. Franklin Hts. 23
Doylestown Chippewa 56, Smithville 14
Dublin Coffman 44, Hilliard Bradley 40, OT
Fairfield Christian 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 38
Greenwich S. Cent. 39, New London 31
Grove City 56, Galloway Westland 13
Groveport-Madison 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 14
Hilliard Darby 39, Dublin Jerome 35
Hilliard Davidson 53, Cols. Upper Arlington 33
Lewis Center Olentangy 44, Marysville 37
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50, Cin. Oak Hills 36
Mechanicsburg 45, W. Jefferson 32
Montpelier 53, Edon 30
New Albany 73, Westerville Cent. 27
Newark 57, Lancaster 19
Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43
Reynoldsburg 60, Pickerington Cent. 53
Sidney 51, Riverside Stebbins 18
Stow-Munroe Falls 57, Mentor 30
Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 37
Vandalia Butler 40, Greenville 19
W. Unity Hilltop 44, Pioneer N. Central 36
Wauseon 60, Liberty Center 50
Westerville N. 41, Dublin Scioto 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Canal Winchester vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, ccd.
Millersport vs. Corning Miller, ccd.
