Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Example Academy National, Ill. 58, Western Reserve Academy 56

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Walnut Hills 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 37

Division II=

Region 7=

Sunbury Big Walnut 48, Canal Winchester 38

Division VII=

Region 27=

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 59, Shekinah Christian 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark County prosecutor dismisses charges against 4 Chilean men for...
2
Hamilton City Schools announce more principal changes
3
Springfield Haitians react to Trump ending protections: ‘Don’t panic'
4
Trump administration throws out protections from deportation for...
5
For one weekend in March, anyone can get in free to Pyramid Hill park...