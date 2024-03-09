Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Pickerington Cent. 43, Bishop Watterson 30

Division II=

Cin. Purcell Marian 75, Hamilton Badin 29

Copley 62, Bryan 39

Proctorville Fairland 58, Thornville Sheridan 31

Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Streetsboro 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

