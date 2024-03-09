Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division I=
Pickerington Cent. 43, Bishop Watterson 30
Division II=
Cin. Purcell Marian 75, Hamilton Badin 29
Copley 62, Bryan 39
Proctorville Fairland 58, Thornville Sheridan 31
Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Streetsboro 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
