Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 14, Youngs. Chaney High School 13
Anna 49, Lewistown Indian Lake 12
Antwerp 42, Montpelier 6
Arcanum 27, Covington 6
Ashtabula Lakeside 22, Eastlake North 14
Attica Seneca E. 21, Ashland Crestview 12
Avon 49, Brunswick 7
Barnesville 49, Rayland Buckeye 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36, Carey 19
Beechwood, Ky. 31, Cin. McNicholas 14
Bellbrook 21, Tipp City Tippecanoe 7
Bishop Fenwick 28, Franklin 14
Bishop Hartley 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 19
Bishop Watterson 47, Cols. Whetstone 0
Bluffton 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7
Brookville 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 14
Campbell Memorial 30, Louisville Aquinas 0
Canal Winchester 17, Groveport-Madison 0
Casstown Miami E. 28, Spring. Greenon 6
Centerville 30, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 12
Chardon 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
Cin. Country Day 30, Cin. Summit Country Day 0
Cin. Finneytown 28, Attica, Ind. 0
Cin. St. Xavier 10, W. Chester Lakota W. 0
Cin. Wyoming 16, Hamilton Ross 12
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Waynesville 8
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Cle. John Adams 0
Clyde 14, Bellevue 6
Cols. DeSales 21, Dresden Tri-Valley 17
Cortland Lakeview 41, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14
Creston Norwayne 56, Brookfield 7
Defiance Ayersville 27, Delta 7
Dublin Jerome 30, Westerville S. 15
E. Liverpool 50, Minerva 0
Eaton 45, Greenville 7
Fairport Harbor Harding 47, Leetonia 6
Gahanna Lincoln 10, Mason 5
Garrettsville Garfield 42, Middlefield Cardinal 0
Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 6
Geneva 42, Hunting Valley University 21
Girard 42, Jefferson Area 21
Glouster Trimble 14, Nelsonville-York 12
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33, Akr. Ellet 14
Grove City Cent. Crossing 21, Cols. Independence 14
Hamilton Badin 18, Hamilton 0
Hamler Patrick Henry 39, Hicksville 0
Haviland Wayne Trace 32, Ft. Recovery 30
Heath 48, Baltimore Liberty Union 0
Hilliard Bradley 20, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13
Hilliard Darby 34, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28
Lees Creek E. Clinton 12, Chillicothe Huntington 0
Liberty Center 35, Defiance Tinora 14
London 62, Washington C.H. 14
Malvern 26, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 29, Wapakoneta 26
Marion Elgin 30, Cardington-Lincoln 0
Marion Pleasant 21, Richwood N. Union 15
Marysville 24, New Albany 17
Mayfield 58, E. Cle. Shaw 0
McComb 42, Harrod Allen E. 7
McConnelsville Morgan 52, Warsaw River View 0
Medina Buckeye 34, Lodi Cloverleaf 0
Miamisburg 49, W. Carrollton 0
Middletown Madison Senior 33, Camden Preble Shawnee 13
Milan Edison 35, Oberlin Firelands 6
Milford 42, Trenton Edgewood 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Wooster Triway 7
Mogadore 34, Mogadore Field 0
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Bucyrus 8
Mt. Gilead 15, N. Lewisburg Triad 8
New Lexington 28, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14
New Madison Tri-Village 41, Troy Christian 6
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50, Crestline 0
Newcomerstown 42, Sugar Grove Berne Union 7
Norwalk 27, Tol. Start 0
Oak Harbor 47, Tol. Bowsher 6
Olmsted Falls 35, Solon 0
Parma Padua 21, Parma Hts. Holy Name 9
Perry 32, Madison 7
Perrysburg 46, Tol. St. Francis 8
Plain City Jonathan Alder 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 0
Poland Seminary 38, Salem 6
Port Clinton 47, Tol. Waite 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 78, Manchester 6
Reedsville Eastern 55, Bidwell River Valley 6
Rittman 27, Strasburg-Franklin 0
Rocky River 28, Painesville Harvey 26
Sparta Highland 35, Fredericktown 0
Spring. Shawnee 41, Riverside Stebbins 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 38, Bellaire 6
Tiffin Columbian 41, Fremont Ross 14
Versailles 26, Celina 0
Wauseon 49, Sherwood Fairview 12
Willard 35, Greenwich S. Cent. 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Parma Normandy vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/