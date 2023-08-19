Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 14, Youngs. Chaney High School 13

Anna 49, Lewistown Indian Lake 12

Antwerp 42, Montpelier 6

Arcanum 27, Covington 6

Ashtabula Lakeside 22, Eastlake North 14

Attica Seneca E. 21, Ashland Crestview 12

Avon 49, Brunswick 7

Barnesville 49, Rayland Buckeye 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36, Carey 19

Beechwood, Ky. 31, Cin. McNicholas 14

Bellbrook 21, Tipp City Tippecanoe 7

Bishop Fenwick 28, Franklin 14

Bishop Hartley 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 19

Bishop Watterson 47, Cols. Whetstone 0

Bluffton 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7

Brookville 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 14

Campbell Memorial 30, Louisville Aquinas 0

Canal Winchester 17, Groveport-Madison 0

Casstown Miami E. 28, Spring. Greenon 6

Centerville 30, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 12

Chardon 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Cin. Country Day 30, Cin. Summit Country Day 0

Cin. Finneytown 28, Attica, Ind. 0

Cin. St. Xavier 10, W. Chester Lakota W. 0

Cin. Wyoming 16, Hamilton Ross 12

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Waynesville 8

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Cle. John Adams 0

Clyde 14, Bellevue 6

Cols. DeSales 21, Dresden Tri-Valley 17

Cortland Lakeview 41, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14

Creston Norwayne 56, Brookfield 7

Defiance Ayersville 27, Delta 7

Dublin Jerome 30, Westerville S. 15

E. Liverpool 50, Minerva 0

Eaton 45, Greenville 7

Fairport Harbor Harding 47, Leetonia 6

Gahanna Lincoln 10, Mason 5

Garrettsville Garfield 42, Middlefield Cardinal 0

Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 6

Geneva 42, Hunting Valley University 21

Girard 42, Jefferson Area 21

Glouster Trimble 14, Nelsonville-York 12

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33, Akr. Ellet 14

Grove City Cent. Crossing 21, Cols. Independence 14

Hamilton Badin 18, Hamilton 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 39, Hicksville 0

Haviland Wayne Trace 32, Ft. Recovery 30

Heath 48, Baltimore Liberty Union 0

Hilliard Bradley 20, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13

Hilliard Darby 34, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28

Lees Creek E. Clinton 12, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Liberty Center 35, Defiance Tinora 14

London 62, Washington C.H. 14

Malvern 26, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 29, Wapakoneta 26

Marion Elgin 30, Cardington-Lincoln 0

Marion Pleasant 21, Richwood N. Union 15

Marysville 24, New Albany 17

Mayfield 58, E. Cle. Shaw 0

McComb 42, Harrod Allen E. 7

McConnelsville Morgan 52, Warsaw River View 0

Medina Buckeye 34, Lodi Cloverleaf 0

Miamisburg 49, W. Carrollton 0

Middletown Madison Senior 33, Camden Preble Shawnee 13

Milan Edison 35, Oberlin Firelands 6

Milford 42, Trenton Edgewood 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Wooster Triway 7

Mogadore 34, Mogadore Field 0

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Bucyrus 8

Mt. Gilead 15, N. Lewisburg Triad 8

New Lexington 28, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14

New Madison Tri-Village 41, Troy Christian 6

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50, Crestline 0

Newcomerstown 42, Sugar Grove Berne Union 7

Norwalk 27, Tol. Start 0

Oak Harbor 47, Tol. Bowsher 6

Olmsted Falls 35, Solon 0

Parma Padua 21, Parma Hts. Holy Name 9

Perry 32, Madison 7

Perrysburg 46, Tol. St. Francis 8

Plain City Jonathan Alder 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 0

Poland Seminary 38, Salem 6

Port Clinton 47, Tol. Waite 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 78, Manchester 6

Reedsville Eastern 55, Bidwell River Valley 6

Rittman 27, Strasburg-Franklin 0

Rocky River 28, Painesville Harvey 26

Sparta Highland 35, Fredericktown 0

Spring. Shawnee 41, Riverside Stebbins 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 38, Bellaire 6

Tiffin Columbian 41, Fremont Ross 14

Versailles 26, Celina 0

Wauseon 49, Sherwood Fairview 12

Willard 35, Greenwich S. Cent. 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Parma Normandy vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

