Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 51, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 46

Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Olmsted Falls 51

Arlington 42, Cory-Rawson 33

Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Orwell Grand Valley 47

Austintown Fitch 47, Hudson 30

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Attica Seneca E. 34

Bellevue 55, Perrysburg 49

Beloit W. Branch 51, Youngs. Mooney 24

Casstown Miami E. 36, Ft. Loramie 33

Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Middletown 42

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 69, Cin. Woodward 47

Cle. Hay 66, Medina Buckeye 20

Convoy Crestview 52, Ft. Recovery 29

Creston Norwayne 51, Danville 34

Day. Dunbar 44, Cin. Shroder 39

Delphos Jefferson 53, Delphos St. John's 46

E. Liverpool 67, Toronto 25

Edgerton 42, Holgate 29

Galion Northmor 36, Crestline 22

Leipsic 48, Pandora-Gilboa 33

Lima Bath 44, Wauseon 26

Lima Cent. Cath. 38, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 26

Louisville Aquinas 58, Malvern 34

McComb 54, Ada 30

Medina 76, Wooster 45

Metamora Evergreen 53, Millbury Lake 27

Minster 47, Wapakoneta 16

Montpelier 52, W. Unity Hilltop 30

Newark 53, Berlin Center Western Reserve 33

Norwalk 56, Ashland 46

Ottoville 71, Van Wert 27

Pemberville Eastwood 63, Milan Edison 47

Pettisville 43, Stryker 24

Plymouth 26, Jeromesville Hillsdale 21, OT

Port Clinton 51, Elmore Woodmore 44

Richmond Hts. 60, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 20

Sidney 52, Russia 41

St. Marys Memorial 43, Sherwood Fairview 26

Thomas Worthington 61, New Albany 52

Tiffin Columbian 57, Bowling Green 31

Tol. Christian 56, Van Buren 32

Wadsworth 41, Massillon Jackson 40

Warren Champion 54, Cortland Lakeview 26

Waynesville 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Longtime Big Blue radio station WHSS 89.5 FM purchased, is now ClassX
2
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison returns to MMA ring one year after only...
3
Reports vary on consumer spending during 2023 holiday shopping season
4
31 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
McCrabb: Hospitalized for 400 days, Butler County woman gives thanks...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top