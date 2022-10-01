journal-news logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada 33, Spencerville 28

Akr. East 56, Akr. Firestone 12

Alliance 47, Carrollton 14

Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Windham 12

Ansonia 44, New Paris National Trail 17

Antwerp 28, Haviland Wayne Trace 6

Arcadia 21, Cory-Rawson 14

Archbold 41, Metamora Evergreen 0

Ashland Crestview 37, Greenwich S. Cent. 7

Ashville Teays Valley 28, Circleville 0

Attica Seneca E. 38, Bucyrus 17

Aurora 56, Kent Roosevelt 13

Austintown Fitch 35, Strongsville 3

Avon 63, Olmsted Falls 42

Avon Lake 55, Amherst Steele 14

Bainbridge Paint Valley 38, Chillicothe Huntington 26

Barberton 55, Copley 7

Barnesville 62, Toronto 0

Bellville Clear Fork 56, Marion Pleasant 21

Beloit W. Branch 53, Alliance Marlington 16

Berea-Midpark 38, Grafton Midview 21

Beverly Ft. Frye 44, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 0

Bishop Ready 33, Whitehall-Yearling 8

Bishop Watterson 25, Granville 24

Blanchester 50, Williamsburg 32

Bloom-Carroll 42, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0

Bluffton 34, Leipsic 14

Bowerston Conotton Valley 50, New Matamoras Frontier 7

Brooke, W.Va. 14, Marietta 7

Brookfield 34, Newton Falls 0

Brookville 40, Eaton 22

Bucyrus Wynford 35, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 15

Caldwell 54, Rayland Buckeye 0

Caledonia River Valley 48, Marion Harding 11

Cambridge 35, Belmont Union Local 33

Can. Cent. Cath. 20, Mentor Lake Cath. 10

Can. McKinley 36, Uniontown Lake 26

Can. South 39, Navarre Fairless 38

Canal Fulton Northwest 29, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, OT

Canal Winchester 24, Westerville N. 0

Canfield S. Range 55, Niles McKinley 0

Casstown Miami E. 21, Troy Christian 14, OT

Castalia Margaretta 15, Kansas Lakota 9

Cedarville 20, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7

Celina 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Centerburg 28, Mt. Gilead 14

Centerville 38, Beavercreek 6

Chillicothe Zane Trace 35, Chillicothe Unioto 31

Cin. Country Day 44, Hamilton New Miami 6

Cin. Deer Park 26, Cin. Mariemont 23

Cin. Gamble Montessori 38, Cin. Hillcrest 14

Cin. McNicholas 21, Bishop Fenwick 14

Cin. Moeller 42, Cin. Elder 14

Cin. Mt. Healthy 35, Harrison 14

Cin. Princeton 42, Cin. Oak Hills 0

Cin. Summit Country Day 48, Norwood 6

Cin. Taft 41, Cin. Western Hills 0

Cin. Winton Woods 28, Kings Mills Kings 23

Cin. Wyoming 49, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0

Circleville Logan Elm 34, Baltimore Liberty Union 14

Cle. Collinwood 8, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. Hay 21, Cle. John Marshall 18

Coldwater 34, Delphos St. John's 3

Cols. Centennial 16, Cols. Mifflin 0

Cols. DeSales 23, Dover 16, 3OT

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 44, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Cols. KIPP 52, Cols. Whetstone 13

Columbia Station Columbia 35, Wellington 7

Columbiana Crestview 22, Leavittsburg LaBrae 7

Columbus Grove 31, Convoy Crestview 6

Coshocton 55, Byesville Meadowbrook 20

Creston Norwayne 48, Apple Creek Waynedale 16

Cuyahoga Hts. 31, Brooklyn 0

Dalton 34, West Salem Northwestern 14

Day. Chaminade Julienne 45, Day. Carroll 7

DeGraff Riverside 37, Sidney Lehman 14

Defiance 35, Lima Bath 0

Defiance Ayersville 22, Defiance Tinora 6

Delaware Buckeye Valley 23, Cols. Grandview Hts. 6

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Hilliard Darby 28

Delta 70, Swanton 7

Doylestown Chippewa 27, Rittman 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 44, Warsaw River View 14

Dublin Coffman 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7

Edgerton 28, Sherwood Fairview 0

Elyria 42, N. Ridgeville 6

Elyria Cath. 42, Westlake 13

Fairfield 34, Hamilton 13

Findlay 48, Tol. St. Francis 17

Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 14

Frankfort Adena 34, Williamsport Westfall 20

Ft. Loramie 21, Gahanna Cols. Academy 14

Gahanna Lincoln 38, New Albany 24

Galion 46, Ontario 36

Galion Northmor 36, Howard E. Knox 23

Gallipolis Gallia 36, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Campbell Memorial 14

Gates Mills Hawken 35, Burton Berkshire 27

Genoa Area 41, Millbury Lake 0

Germantown Valley View 49, Carlisle 13

Gibsonburg 55, Monroeville 7

Grove City 24, Westerville Cent. 10

Hamilton Badin 42, Kettering Alter 14

Hamilton Ross 28, Oxford Talawanda 0

Hanoverton United 42, E. Palestine 6

Harrod Allen E. 62, Delphos Jefferson 6

Heath 40, Utica 0

Hicksville 34, Paulding 15

Hilliard Davidson 14, Hilliard Bradley 7

Holgate 50, Stryker 14

Hubbard 22, Cortland Lakeview 0

Huber Hts. Wayne 49, Clayton Northmont 14

Hudson 28, Macedonia Nordonia 14

Independence 36, Warrensville Hts. 22

Ironton 49, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Jackson 63, Hillsboro 7

Jamestown Greeneview 55, London Madison Plains 21

Jeromesville Hillsdale 28, Smithville 21, OT

Johnstown Northridge 34, Hebron Lakewood 20

Kettering Fairmont 10, Miamisburg 7

Kirtland 36, Perry 16

Lakewood 36, Parma 24

Lebanon 35, Cin. West Clermont 28

Liberty Center 49, Bryan 7

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Cin. Sycamore 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 26, Lucas 23

Linsly, W.Va. 28, Steubenville 27

Lisbon Beaver 65, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7

Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Peninsula Woodridge 35

Logan 21, Cols. St. Charles 20

Lorain 15, Garfield Hts. 14

Lou. Trinity, Ky. 34, Cin. St. Xavier 7

Loudonville 38, Fredericktown 35

Louisville 27, Green 23

Loveland 28, Cin. Turpin 6

Lowellville 41, Sebring McKinley 8

Malvern 28, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20

Mansfield Sr. 27, Ashland 20

Mantua Crestwood 37, Wickliffe 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Ft. Recovery 0

Marion Elgin 28, Morral Ridgedale 14

Martins Ferry 26, Wintersville Indian Creek 21

Marysville 49, Dublin Jerome 28

Massillon 42, Middletown, Del. 24

Massillon Jackson 38, Can. Glenoak 0

Mayfield 41, Willoughby S. 34

McComb 27, Arlington 20

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 28, Dola Hardin Northern 14

Medina Highland 49, Richfield Revere 0

Middlefield Cardinal 34, Orwell Grand Valley 13

Middletown 20, Cin. Colerain 18

Milan Edison 56, Willard 49

Millersburg W. Holmes 48, Lexington 14

Mineral Ridge 42, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7

Minster 48, Rockford Parkway 20

Monroe 35, Franklin 0

Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28

N. Can. Hoover 24, Massillon Perry 14

N. Lewisburg Triad 40, Milford Center Fairbanks 6

N. Olmsted 49, Bay Village Bay 7

Napoleon 27, Holland Springfield 6

Nelsonville-York 65, Wellston 6

New Bremen 62, St. Henry 27

New Carlisle Tecumseh 6, London 3

New Lexington 40, McConnelsville Morgan 23

New Madison Tri-Village 42, Arcanum 6

New Middletown Spring. 41, Atwater Waterloo 7

New Philadelphia 21, Mansfield Madison 0

New Richmond 41, Batavia 7

Newcomerstown 30, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

North East, Pa. 14, Conneaut 12

Northwood 41, Montpelier 7

Norton 49, Akr. Springfield 12

Norwalk St. Paul 21, Collins Western Reserve 0

Oak Harbor 29, Huron 28

Oberlin Firelands 38, Lorain Clearview 21

Orrville 45, Massillon Tuslaw 20

Painesville Riverside 49, Eastlake North 7

Pataskala Licking Hts. 64, Zanesville 13

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 30, Newark Licking Valley 13

Pemberville Eastwood 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 48

Perrysburg 38, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28

Pickerington Cent. 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Pickerington N. 56, Galloway Westland 0

Piketon 40, Southeastern 14

Pioneer N. Central 34, Erie-Mason, Mich. 14

Piqua 56, Greenville 3

Poland Seminary 21, Girard 19

Pomeroy Meigs 48, Athens 22

Port Clinton 41, Vermilion 0

Portsmouth 35, Chesapeake 12

Powell Olentangy Liberty 28, Cols. Upper Arlington 27, OT

Racine Southern 50, Belpre 0

Reading 55, Cin. Finneytown 13

Richmond Edison 49, E. Liverpool 14

Richwood N. Union 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14

Rocky River 35, Fairview 7

Rossford 63, Elmore Woodmore 7

STVM 35, Youngs. Ursuline 28

Salem 48, Minerva 13

Salineville Southern 48, Leetonia 6

Sandusky 45, Norwalk 7

Sandusky Perkins 21, Bellevue 6

Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12

Sidney 56, W. Carrollton 26

Solon 28, Brunswick 0

Sparta Highland 44, Shelby 20

Spring. Greenon 14, S. Charleston SE 12

Spring. NE 42, Mechanicsburg 21

Springfield 56, Springboro 14

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 33, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 14

St. Clairsville 33, Bellaire 14

St. Marys Memorial 55, Kenton 0

St. Paris Graham 44, Spring. NW 12

Struthers 42, Jefferson Area 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 17, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Worthington Kilbourne 12

Sylvania Northview 24, Bowling Green 21

Tallmadge 61, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Thomas Worthington 44, Lewis Center Olentangy 23

Thornville Sheridan 35, Philo 6

Tiffin Calvert 40, Sugar Grove Berne Union 7

Tiffin Columbian 35, Clyde 7

Tipp City Tippecanoe 21, Troy 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Oregon Clay 7

Tol. Whitmer 55, Lima Sr. 6

Tontogany Otsego 49, Fostoria 13

Trinity, W.Va. 48, Millersport 8

Urbana 41, Lewistown Indian Lake 0

Van Wert 38, Lima Shawnee 14

Versailles 49, Anna 14

Vienna Mathews 35, Fairport Harbor Harding 7

Vincent Warren 20, McArthur Vinton County 13

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 62, New Lebanon Dixie 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 37, Mason 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 47, Magnolia Sandy Valley 30

W. Liberty-Salem 13, W. Jefferson 7

Wapakoneta 21, Elida 7

Warren Harding 24, Youngs. Boardman 21

Warren Howland 3, Youngs. East 0

Warren JFK 33, Rootstown 0

Washington C.H. 39, Greenfield McClain 0

Waterford 47, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Wauseon 38, Hamler Patrick Henry 13

Waverly 60, Lucasville Valley 7

Westerville S. 27, Delaware Hayes 7

Wheelersburg 56, Oak Hill 7

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 27, Beaver Eastern 21

Wilmington 42, Goshen 7

Wooster 48, Mt. Vernon 0

Wooster Triway 31, Akr. Manchester 8

Worthington Christian 43, Fairfield Christian 13

Xenia 35, Vandalia Butler 20

Youngs. Chaney High School 33, Painesville Harvey 14

Youngs. Mooney 38, Lyndhurst Brush 7

Youngs. Valley Christian 40, Columbiana 10

Zanesville Maysville 21, New Concord John Glenn 16

Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 14

Zanesville W. Muskingum 35, Crooksville 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mogadore vs. Hunting Valley University, ccd.

Ravenna SE vs. Louisville Aquinas, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

