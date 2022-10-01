Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 33, Spencerville 28
Akr. East 56, Akr. Firestone 12
Alliance 47, Carrollton 14
Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Windham 12
Ansonia 44, New Paris National Trail 17
Antwerp 28, Haviland Wayne Trace 6
Arcadia 21, Cory-Rawson 14
Archbold 41, Metamora Evergreen 0
Ashland Crestview 37, Greenwich S. Cent. 7
Ashville Teays Valley 28, Circleville 0
Attica Seneca E. 38, Bucyrus 17
Aurora 56, Kent Roosevelt 13
Austintown Fitch 35, Strongsville 3
Avon 63, Olmsted Falls 42
Avon Lake 55, Amherst Steele 14
Bainbridge Paint Valley 38, Chillicothe Huntington 26
Barberton 55, Copley 7
Barnesville 62, Toronto 0
Bellville Clear Fork 56, Marion Pleasant 21
Beloit W. Branch 53, Alliance Marlington 16
Berea-Midpark 38, Grafton Midview 21
Beverly Ft. Frye 44, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 0
Bishop Ready 33, Whitehall-Yearling 8
Bishop Watterson 25, Granville 24
Blanchester 50, Williamsburg 32
Bloom-Carroll 42, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0
Bluffton 34, Leipsic 14
Bowerston Conotton Valley 50, New Matamoras Frontier 7
Brooke, W.Va. 14, Marietta 7
Brookfield 34, Newton Falls 0
Brookville 40, Eaton 22
Bucyrus Wynford 35, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 15
Caldwell 54, Rayland Buckeye 0
Caledonia River Valley 48, Marion Harding 11
Cambridge 35, Belmont Union Local 33
Can. Cent. Cath. 20, Mentor Lake Cath. 10
Can. McKinley 36, Uniontown Lake 26
Can. South 39, Navarre Fairless 38
Canal Fulton Northwest 29, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, OT
Canal Winchester 24, Westerville N. 0
Canfield S. Range 55, Niles McKinley 0
Casstown Miami E. 21, Troy Christian 14, OT
Castalia Margaretta 15, Kansas Lakota 9
Cedarville 20, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7
Celina 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Centerburg 28, Mt. Gilead 14
Centerville 38, Beavercreek 6
Chillicothe Zane Trace 35, Chillicothe Unioto 31
Cin. Country Day 44, Hamilton New Miami 6
Cin. Deer Park 26, Cin. Mariemont 23
Cin. Gamble Montessori 38, Cin. Hillcrest 14
Cin. McNicholas 21, Bishop Fenwick 14
Cin. Moeller 42, Cin. Elder 14
Cin. Mt. Healthy 35, Harrison 14
Cin. Princeton 42, Cin. Oak Hills 0
Cin. Summit Country Day 48, Norwood 6
Cin. Taft 41, Cin. Western Hills 0
Cin. Winton Woods 28, Kings Mills Kings 23
Cin. Wyoming 49, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0
Circleville Logan Elm 34, Baltimore Liberty Union 14
Cle. Collinwood 8, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Cle. Hay 21, Cle. John Marshall 18
Coldwater 34, Delphos St. John's 3
Cols. Centennial 16, Cols. Mifflin 0
Cols. DeSales 23, Dover 16, 3OT
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 44, Amanda-Clearcreek 14
Cols. KIPP 52, Cols. Whetstone 13
Columbia Station Columbia 35, Wellington 7
Columbiana Crestview 22, Leavittsburg LaBrae 7
Columbus Grove 31, Convoy Crestview 6
Coshocton 55, Byesville Meadowbrook 20
Creston Norwayne 48, Apple Creek Waynedale 16
Cuyahoga Hts. 31, Brooklyn 0
Dalton 34, West Salem Northwestern 14
Day. Chaminade Julienne 45, Day. Carroll 7
DeGraff Riverside 37, Sidney Lehman 14
Defiance 35, Lima Bath 0
Defiance Ayersville 22, Defiance Tinora 6
Delaware Buckeye Valley 23, Cols. Grandview Hts. 6
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Hilliard Darby 28
Delta 70, Swanton 7
Doylestown Chippewa 27, Rittman 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 44, Warsaw River View 14
Dublin Coffman 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7
Edgerton 28, Sherwood Fairview 0
Elyria 42, N. Ridgeville 6
Elyria Cath. 42, Westlake 13
Fairfield 34, Hamilton 13
Findlay 48, Tol. St. Francis 17
Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 14
Frankfort Adena 34, Williamsport Westfall 20
Ft. Loramie 21, Gahanna Cols. Academy 14
Gahanna Lincoln 38, New Albany 24
Galion 46, Ontario 36
Galion Northmor 36, Howard E. Knox 23
Gallipolis Gallia 36, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33
Garrettsville Garfield 56, Campbell Memorial 14
Gates Mills Hawken 35, Burton Berkshire 27
Genoa Area 41, Millbury Lake 0
Germantown Valley View 49, Carlisle 13
Gibsonburg 55, Monroeville 7
Grove City 24, Westerville Cent. 10
Hamilton Badin 42, Kettering Alter 14
Hamilton Ross 28, Oxford Talawanda 0
Hanoverton United 42, E. Palestine 6
Harrod Allen E. 62, Delphos Jefferson 6
Heath 40, Utica 0
Hicksville 34, Paulding 15
Hilliard Davidson 14, Hilliard Bradley 7
Holgate 50, Stryker 14
Hubbard 22, Cortland Lakeview 0
Huber Hts. Wayne 49, Clayton Northmont 14
Hudson 28, Macedonia Nordonia 14
Independence 36, Warrensville Hts. 22
Ironton 49, Ironton Rock Hill 7
Jackson 63, Hillsboro 7
Jamestown Greeneview 55, London Madison Plains 21
Jeromesville Hillsdale 28, Smithville 21, OT
Johnstown Northridge 34, Hebron Lakewood 20
Kettering Fairmont 10, Miamisburg 7
Kirtland 36, Perry 16
Lakewood 36, Parma 24
Lebanon 35, Cin. West Clermont 28
Liberty Center 49, Bryan 7
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Cin. Sycamore 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 26, Lucas 23
Linsly, W.Va. 28, Steubenville 27
Lisbon Beaver 65, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7
Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Peninsula Woodridge 35
Logan 21, Cols. St. Charles 20
Lorain 15, Garfield Hts. 14
Lou. Trinity, Ky. 34, Cin. St. Xavier 7
Loudonville 38, Fredericktown 35
Louisville 27, Green 23
Loveland 28, Cin. Turpin 6
Lowellville 41, Sebring McKinley 8
Malvern 28, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20
Mansfield Sr. 27, Ashland 20
Mantua Crestwood 37, Wickliffe 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Ft. Recovery 0
Marion Elgin 28, Morral Ridgedale 14
Martins Ferry 26, Wintersville Indian Creek 21
Marysville 49, Dublin Jerome 28
Massillon 42, Middletown, Del. 24
Massillon Jackson 38, Can. Glenoak 0
Mayfield 41, Willoughby S. 34
McComb 27, Arlington 20
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 28, Dola Hardin Northern 14
Medina Highland 49, Richfield Revere 0
Middlefield Cardinal 34, Orwell Grand Valley 13
Middletown 20, Cin. Colerain 18
Milan Edison 56, Willard 49
Millersburg W. Holmes 48, Lexington 14
Mineral Ridge 42, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7
Minster 48, Rockford Parkway 20
Monroe 35, Franklin 0
Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28
N. Can. Hoover 24, Massillon Perry 14
N. Lewisburg Triad 40, Milford Center Fairbanks 6
N. Olmsted 49, Bay Village Bay 7
Napoleon 27, Holland Springfield 6
Nelsonville-York 65, Wellston 6
New Bremen 62, St. Henry 27
New Carlisle Tecumseh 6, London 3
New Lexington 40, McConnelsville Morgan 23
New Madison Tri-Village 42, Arcanum 6
New Middletown Spring. 41, Atwater Waterloo 7
New Philadelphia 21, Mansfield Madison 0
New Richmond 41, Batavia 7
Newcomerstown 30, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
North East, Pa. 14, Conneaut 12
Northwood 41, Montpelier 7
Norton 49, Akr. Springfield 12
Norwalk St. Paul 21, Collins Western Reserve 0
Oak Harbor 29, Huron 28
Oberlin Firelands 38, Lorain Clearview 21
Orrville 45, Massillon Tuslaw 20
Painesville Riverside 49, Eastlake North 7
Pataskala Licking Hts. 64, Zanesville 13
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 30, Newark Licking Valley 13
Pemberville Eastwood 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 48
Perrysburg 38, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28
Pickerington Cent. 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Pickerington N. 56, Galloway Westland 0
Piketon 40, Southeastern 14
Pioneer N. Central 34, Erie-Mason, Mich. 14
Piqua 56, Greenville 3
Poland Seminary 21, Girard 19
Pomeroy Meigs 48, Athens 22
Port Clinton 41, Vermilion 0
Portsmouth 35, Chesapeake 12
Powell Olentangy Liberty 28, Cols. Upper Arlington 27, OT
Racine Southern 50, Belpre 0
Reading 55, Cin. Finneytown 13
Richmond Edison 49, E. Liverpool 14
Richwood N. Union 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14
Rocky River 35, Fairview 7
Rossford 63, Elmore Woodmore 7
STVM 35, Youngs. Ursuline 28
Salem 48, Minerva 13
Salineville Southern 48, Leetonia 6
Sandusky 45, Norwalk 7
Sandusky Perkins 21, Bellevue 6
Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12
Sidney 56, W. Carrollton 26
Solon 28, Brunswick 0
Sparta Highland 44, Shelby 20
Spring. Greenon 14, S. Charleston SE 12
Spring. NE 42, Mechanicsburg 21
Springfield 56, Springboro 14
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 33, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 14
St. Clairsville 33, Bellaire 14
St. Marys Memorial 55, Kenton 0
St. Paris Graham 44, Spring. NW 12
Struthers 42, Jefferson Area 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 17, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Worthington Kilbourne 12
Sylvania Northview 24, Bowling Green 21
Tallmadge 61, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Thomas Worthington 44, Lewis Center Olentangy 23
Thornville Sheridan 35, Philo 6
Tiffin Calvert 40, Sugar Grove Berne Union 7
Tiffin Columbian 35, Clyde 7
Tipp City Tippecanoe 21, Troy 7
Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Oregon Clay 7
Tol. Whitmer 55, Lima Sr. 6
Tontogany Otsego 49, Fostoria 13
Trinity, W.Va. 48, Millersport 8
Urbana 41, Lewistown Indian Lake 0
Van Wert 38, Lima Shawnee 14
Versailles 49, Anna 14
Vienna Mathews 35, Fairport Harbor Harding 7
Vincent Warren 20, McArthur Vinton County 13
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 62, New Lebanon Dixie 0
W. Chester Lakota W. 37, Mason 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 47, Magnolia Sandy Valley 30
W. Liberty-Salem 13, W. Jefferson 7
Wapakoneta 21, Elida 7
Warren Harding 24, Youngs. Boardman 21
Warren Howland 3, Youngs. East 0
Warren JFK 33, Rootstown 0
Washington C.H. 39, Greenfield McClain 0
Waterford 47, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Wauseon 38, Hamler Patrick Henry 13
Waverly 60, Lucasville Valley 7
Westerville S. 27, Delaware Hayes 7
Wheelersburg 56, Oak Hill 7
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 27, Beaver Eastern 21
Wilmington 42, Goshen 7
Wooster 48, Mt. Vernon 0
Wooster Triway 31, Akr. Manchester 8
Worthington Christian 43, Fairfield Christian 13
Xenia 35, Vandalia Butler 20
Youngs. Chaney High School 33, Painesville Harvey 14
Youngs. Mooney 38, Lyndhurst Brush 7
Youngs. Valley Christian 40, Columbiana 10
Zanesville Maysville 21, New Concord John Glenn 16
Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 14
Zanesville W. Muskingum 35, Crooksville 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mogadore vs. Hunting Valley University, ccd.
Ravenna SE vs. Louisville Aquinas, ccd.
