Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Final Four=
Semifinal=
Division III=
Canfield 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21
Division V=
Canfield S. Range 35, Liberty Center 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
