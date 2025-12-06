Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State ChampionshipDivision I=
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28, St. Xavier (OH) 14
State ChampionshipDivision III=
Cols. Bishop Watterson 30, Tol. Cent. Cath. 0
State ChampionshipDivision IV=
Cle. Glenville 45, Shelby 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
