Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 75, Mogadore Field 47
Akr. Firestone 61, Akr. East 60
Akr. Springfield 72, Ravenna 57
Albany Alexander 66, Nelsonville-York 39
Alliance Marlington 40, Beloit W. Branch 39
Ashland 62, Mansfield Madison 43
Batavia 56, Mt. Orab Western Brown 49
Bellbrook 52, Germantown Valley View 43
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 62, St. Paris Graham 53
Berea-Midpark 54, N. Olmsted 43
Berlin Hiland 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40
Beverly Ft. Frye 64, Waterford 33
Bishop Fenwick 64, Kettering Alter 55
Bishop Ready 48, Cols. DeSales 46
Botkins 59, Houston 28
Byesville Meadowbrook 47, New Lexington 31
Camden Preble Shawnee 66, Carlisle 54
Canal Winchester 53, Dublin Scioto 47
Cardington-Lincoln 59, Howard E. Knox 57, 2OT
Casstown Miami E. 36, Arcanum 24
Cedarville 58, Spring. Greenon 45
Celina 49, Kenton 45
Centerburg 63, Sparta Highland 42
Chillicothe Unioto 79, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41
Chillicothe Zane Trace 45, Williamsport Westfall 29
Cin. Anderson 51, Kings Mills Kings 44
Columbus Grove 47, Paulding 45
Cory-Rawson 43, Van Buren 41
Covington 58, Bradford 57
Crestline 61, Mansfield Christian 58, OT
Creston Norwayne 73, Jeromesville Hillsdale 42
Dalton 85, Doylestown Chippewa 53
Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Thornville Sheridan 49
Dublin Jerome 52, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51
Elyria Cath. 69, Fairview 56
Elyria Open Door 61, Cuyahoga Hts. 58
Findlay 51, Perrysburg 50
Findlay Liberty-Benton 78, Vanlue 56
Fostoria 52, Millbury Lake 44
Frankfort Adena 75, Chillicothe Huntington 42
Fredericktown 77, Mt. Gilead 37
Ft. Recovery 51, Rockford Parkway 43
Gahanna Lincoln 63, Tol. Cent. Cath. 45
Glouster Trimble 69, Racine Southern 41
Greenwich S. Cent. 67, Ashland Crestview 61, OT
Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Hicksville 43
Hilliard Bradley 70, Powell Olentangy Liberty 53
Huber Hts. Wayne 63, Beavercreek 53
Jackson Center 57, Russia 35
Jamestown Greeneview 67, S. Charleston SE 34
Kalida 60, Lima Cent. Cath. 47
Lakewood St. Edward 82, Cle. Benedictine 63
Latham Western 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22
Lebanon 65, Cin. West Clermont 54
Legacy Christian 35, Troy Christian 34
Lewis Center Olentangy 62, Hilliard Darby 60
Lima Perry 83, DeGraff Riverside 35
Lima Shawnee 77, Defiance 43
Lima Temple Christian 39, Marion Elgin 38
Lucas 54, Mansfield St. Peter's 27
Lucasville Valley 70, Beaver Eastern 38
Malvern 81, E. Can. 50
Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Coldwater 34
Marietta 57, Cambridge 54
Marion Harding 46, Marion Pleasant 40
Massillon 67, Richfield Revere 64, 2OT
Massillon Jackson 50, Can. Glenoak 47
Massillon Tuslaw 71, Orrville 33
McArthur Vinton County 64, Pomeroy Meigs 48
McComb 61, Arcadia 40
McConnelsville Morgan 57, Coshocton 50, OT
Mechanicsburg 56, N. Lewisburg Triad 51
Medina 78, Brunswick 75
Medina Buckeye 74, Parma Hts. Holy Name 67
Metamora Evergreen 50, W. Unity Hilltop 25
Minford 78, Portsmouth W. 50
Monroe 70, Eaton 43
Monroeville 51, Plymouth 38
Morral Ridgedale 53, Bucyrus Wynford 48, OT
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 73, Dola Hardin Northern 63
N. Baltimore 76, Waynesfield-Goshen 66
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 65, Berlin Center Western Reserve 61
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 56, Sycamore Mohawk 53
Napoleon 44, Miller City 33
Navarre Fairless 37, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 34
New Albany 74, Galloway Westland 51
New Boston Glenwood 68, Wellston 38
New Concord John Glenn 55, Zanesville Maysville 42
New London 56, Ashland Mapleton 37
New Madison Tri-Village 78, Newton Local 52
New Middletown Spring. 75, Sebring McKinley 57
New Paris National Trail 52, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 25
New Richmond 52, Wilmington 49
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 54, Attica Seneca E. 50
Newark 67, Grove City Cent. Crossing 19
Oak Harbor 61, Milan Edison 38
Oberlin 84, Wellington 80
Olmsted Falls 70, Amherst Steele 69, OT
Ontario 47, Bellville Clear Fork 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 67, St. Marys Memorial 47
Pandora-Gilboa 46, Leipsic 44
Parma Normandy 74, Bay Village Bay 73
Pemberville Eastwood 31, Genoa Area 29
Pickerington N. 65, Grove City 44
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 44, Tipp City Bethel 33
Plain City Jonathan Alder 61, New Carlisle Tecumseh 54
Proctorville Fairland 62, Ironton 38
Ravenna SE 61, Mogadore 34
Rayland Buckeye 74, Parma Hts. Holy Name 67
Rittman 63, Independence 60
Rocky River Lutheran W. 54, Middlefield Cardinal 53
Rossford 75, Bloomdale Elmwood 43
Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Peebles 43
Shelby 76, Galion 24
Smithville 68, West Salem Northwestern 57
Springfield 49, Springboro 47
St. Henry 45, New Bremen 42
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 40, Toronto 36
Strasburg-Franklin 69, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 51
Struthers 88, E. Liverpool 44
Sugarcreek Garaway 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 41
Thomas Worthington 60, Marysville 52
Trenton Edgewood 50, Oxford Talawanda 45
Union City Mississinawa Valley 46, Ansonia 33
Uniontown Lake 37, N. Can. Hoover 35
Upper Sandusky 68, Carey 53
Ursuline Academy 63, Austintown Fitch 58
Van Wert Lincolnview 56, Spencerville 48
Versailles 68, New Knoxville 35
W. Chester Lakota W. 75, Middletown 65
W. Union 60, Lynchburg-Clay 45
Wapakoneta 51, Van Wert 39
Warsaw River View 64, Philo 49
Wellsville 59, Columbiana 56
Williamsburg 52, Batavia Clermont NE 42
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, Caldwell 59
Wooster 68, Mt. Vernon 36
Worthington Kilbourne 57, Delaware Hayes 30
Youngs. Boardman 51, Youngs. Mooney 42
Youngs. Valley Christian 46, Leetonia 42
Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, Crooksville 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anna vs. Sidney Fairlawn, ccd.
Antwerp vs. Edgerton, ppd.
Barberton vs. Tallmadge, ccd.
Barnesville vs. Bridgeport, ccd.
Bedford vs. Cle. Hts., ccd.
Bishop Hartley vs. Cols. St. Charles, ccd.
Brookville vs. Day. Oakwood, ccd.
Cin. Aiken vs. Cin. Shroder, ccd.
Cin. Western Hills vs. Cin. Hughes, ccd.
Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, ccd.
Day. Meadowdale vs. Day. Belmont, ccd.
Day. Ponitz Tech. vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.
Delphos Jefferson vs. Waynesfield-Goshen, ppd.
Dublin Coffman vs. Hilliard Davidson, ccd.
E. Cle. Shaw vs. Shaker Hts., ccd.
Galion Northmor vs. Danville, ppd.
Groveport-Madison vs. Pickerington Cent., ccd.
Harrod Allen E. vs. Ada, ppd.
Holgate vs. Defiance Ayersville, ppd.
Holland Springfield vs. Maumee, ccd.
Hubbard vs. Cortland Lakeview, ccd.
Leavittsburg LaBrae vs. Columbiana Crestview, ccd.
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange vs. Cols. Upper Arlington, ccd.
Lorain vs. Maple Hts., ppd.
Martins Ferry vs. Wintersville Indian Creek, ccd.
Minster vs. Delphos St. John's, ccd.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale vs. Arlington, ppd.
N. Royalton vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ccd.
Oregon Clay vs. Findlay, ccd.
Riverside Stebbins vs. Piqua, ccd.
Rocky River vs. Lakewood, ccd.
Shekinah Christian vs. Delaware Christian, ccd.
Sidney Lehman vs. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, ppd.
Spring. NW vs. Richwood N. Union, ccd.
Warren Howland vs. Youngs. East, ccd.
Xenia vs. Greenville, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/