Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansonia 46, Covington 45

Antwerp 60, Holgate 42

Arlington 61, Ft. Jennings 38

Beaver Eastern 61, New Hope Christian 55

Bishop Fenwick 53, Cin. Mariemont 41

Brunswick 75, Avon Lake 57

Caldwell 43, Racine Southern 40

Castalia Margaretta 74, Bellevue 49

Chillicothe 46, Bloom-Carroll 24

Cin. Taft 69, Zanesville Maysville 65

Cin. Turpin 63, Hamilton Ross 49

Cle. Hts. 70, Lyndhurst Brush 38

Cols. St. Charles 50, Cols. Bexley 42

Defiance Tinora 45, Delphos Jefferson 42

Doylestown Chippewa 66, Atwater Waterloo 33

Edgerton 47, Bryan 34

Edon 52, Defiance Ayersville 51

Elyria Cath. 53, Creston Norwayne 47

Franklin Middletown Christian 47, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 45

Hamilton Badin 49, Loveland 38

Kansas Lakota 53, Arcadia 50

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 54, Day. Chaminade Julienne 47

Lore City Buckeye Trail 77, Crooksville 45

Loudonville 34, Rittman 31

Medina Christian Academy 44, Oberlin 40

Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Ind. 63, Lebanon 37

New Paris National Trail 47, Eaton 30

Newark Cath. 78, Malvern 58

Ottawa-Glandorf 81, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 14

Painesville Riverside 79, Painesville Harvey 71

Pandora-Gilboa 57, Dola Hardin Northern 32

Pettisville 52, Delta 41

Pioneer N. Central 62, Tol. Christian 49

Plymouth 70, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47

Port Clinton 58, Elmore Woodmore 51

Ross County Christian 63, Piketon 59

S. Webster 77, Glouster Trimble 43

Stow-Munroe Falls 46, Chesterland W. Geauga 35

Uniontown Lake 71, Akr. Ellet 65

Van Wert 57, Convoy Crestview 52

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 71, Pomeroy Meigs 54

Waverly 60, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 54

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67, Reedsville Eastern 38

Zanesville Rosecrans 71, Hebron Lakewood 42

