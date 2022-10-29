journal-news logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

First Round=

Cle. Hts. 70, Lorain 6

Cle. St. Ignatius 33, Cle. John Marshall 6

Medina 42, Strongsville 7

Mentor 35, Brunswick 14

Region 2=

First Round=

Centerville 34, Clayton Northmont 21

Dublin Jerome 24, Lewis Center Olentangy 14

Kettering Fairmont 24, Huber Hts. Wayne 20

Marysville 28, Dublin Coffman 24

Perrysburg 17, Findlay 14

Region 3=

First Round=

Gahanna Lincoln 49, Lancaster 8

Pickerington Cent. 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Region 4=

First Round=

Cin. Elder 49, Middletown 7

Springboro 42, Cin. Oak Hills 10

W. Chester Lakota W. 43, Lebanon 0

Division II=

Region 5=

First Round=

STVM 50, Cle. Hay 18

Region 6=

First Round=

Avon 49, Westlake 0

Avon Lake 26, Sylvania Southview 0

Medina Highland 49, Oregon Clay 14

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 21, N. Ridgeville 16

Region 7=

First Round=

Canal Winchester 23, Cols. Independence 6

Massillon 48, Massillon Perry 7

N. Can. Hoover 38, Pataskala Licking Hts. 7

Uniontown Lake 33, Dublin Scioto 17

Westerville S. 34, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Region 8=

First Round=

Cin. Anderson 44, Troy 7

Hamilton Ross 41, Cin. NW 7

Kings Mills Kings 56, Sidney 14

Piqua 51, Riverside Stebbins 6

Trenton Edgewood 38, Lima Sr. 6

Division III=

Region 9=

First Round=

Aurora 27, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 24

Canfield 27, New Philadelphia 10

Chagrin Falls Kenston 40, Hunting Valley University 33

Region 10=

First Round=

Mansfield Sr. 38, Ontario 0

Norton 35, Bay Village Bay 2

Rocky River Lutheran W. 31, Tol. Scott 0

Tiffin Columbian 41, Rocky River 7

Region 11=

First Round=

Bloom-Carroll 48, Cols. Beechcroft 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 30, Plain City Jonathan Alder 10

Jackson 44, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7

London 42, Chillicothe 12

Thornville Sheridan 26, Circleville 0

Region 12=

First Round=

Bellbrook 42, Celina 21

Monroe 53, Cin. Hughes 15

Tipp City Tippecanoe 42, Hillsboro 0

Wapakoneta 28, Wilmington 14

Division IV=

Region 13=

First Round=

Can. South 28, Salem 21

Struthers 49, Ashtabula Edgewood 14

Region 14=

First Round=

Bellevue 40, Galion 9

Cle. Glenville 46, Napoleon 8

Elyria Cath. 43, Bryan 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Shelby 7

Sandusky Perkins 65, Caledonia River Valley 14

St. Marys Memorial 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 18

Van Wert 40, Wauseon 7

Region 15=

First Round=

East 34, McArthur Vinton County 14

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 34, Philo 0

St. Clairsville 40, McConnelsville Morgan 20

Steubenville 33, Carrollton 13

Region 16=

First Round=

Cin. Wyoming 44, Waverly 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Chillicothe Unioto 0

Kettering Alter 21, Reading 14

Division V=

Region 17=

First Round=

Canfield S. Range 35, Youngs. Liberty 6

Creston Norwayne 71, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7

Perry 60, Wooster Triway 8

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Smithville 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 21, Burton Berkshire 0

Youngs. Mooney 45, Richmond Edison 14

Region 18=

First Round=

Coldwater 41, Richwood N. Union 7

Defiance Tinora 37, Sparta Highland 7

Huron 35, Milan Edison 14

Liberty Center 61, Port Clinton 20

Pemberville Eastwood 49, Fredericktown 7

Region 19=

First Round=

Ironton 51, Minford 7

Wheelersburg 59, Heath 0

Region 20=

First Round=

Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Cin. Madeira 49, Cin. Gamble Montessori 12

Germantown Valley View 38, Carlisle 8

Milton-Union 49, Spring. Greenon 0

Division VI=

Region 21=

First Round=

Brookfield 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8

Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Mineral Ridge 7

Dalton 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7

Mogadore 48, Ravenna SE 21

Youngs. Valley Christian 53, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Region 22=

First Round=

Ashland Crestview 38, Haviland Wayne Trace 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 25, Attica Seneca E. 14

Carey 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6

Columbus Grove 42, Sullivan Black River 17

Hamler Patrick Henry 18, Tol. Ottawa Hills 10

West Salem Northwestern 28, Collins Western Reserve 14

Region 23=

First Round=

Beverly Ft. Frye 57, Marion Elgin 6

Nelsonville-York 55, Grove City Christian 7

Sarahsville Shenandoah 38, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0

W. Jefferson 49, Newcomerstown 14

Region 24=

First Round=

Harrod Allen E. 45, Lucasville Valley 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Anna 0

Versailles 47, New Paris National Trail 0

Division VII=

Region 25=

First Round=

Danville 41, Windham 18

Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 24

Lowellville 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 14

Lucas 35, Toronto 26

New Middletown Spring. 42, Vienna Mathews 0

Salineville Southern 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 21

Warren JFK 37, Fairport Harbor Harding 9

Region 26=

First Round=

McComb 57, Edon 3

Pandora-Gilboa 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 8

Waynesfield-Goshen 32, Pioneer N. Central 8

Region 27=

First Round=

Caldwell 49, New Matamoras Frontier 3

Hannibal River 49, Corning Miller 6

Newark Cath. 49, Zanesville Rosecrans 0

Region 28=

First Round=

Ansonia 67, Cin. Riverview East 0

Mechanicsburg 41, Lockland 0

Minster 50, Ft. Recovery 22

New Bremen 49, Cedarville 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
I-75 crash involves buses with high school football team; 8 taken to...
2
Weekly guide: Things to do in the region
3
Cincinnati Children’s prepared for possible surge in RSV cases
4
Middletown parents speak out after 2-year-old hospitalized with 3...
5
New Miami man who jumps into water to escape law enforcement in custody
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top