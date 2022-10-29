Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
First Round=
Cle. Hts. 70, Lorain 6
Cle. St. Ignatius 33, Cle. John Marshall 6
Medina 42, Strongsville 7
Mentor 35, Brunswick 14
Region 2=
First Round=
Centerville 34, Clayton Northmont 21
Dublin Jerome 24, Lewis Center Olentangy 14
Kettering Fairmont 24, Huber Hts. Wayne 20
Marysville 28, Dublin Coffman 24
Perrysburg 17, Findlay 14
Region 3=
First Round=
Gahanna Lincoln 49, Lancaster 8
Pickerington Cent. 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Region 4=
First Round=
Cin. Elder 49, Middletown 7
Springboro 42, Cin. Oak Hills 10
W. Chester Lakota W. 43, Lebanon 0
Division II=
Region 5=
First Round=
STVM 50, Cle. Hay 18
Region 6=
First Round=
Avon 49, Westlake 0
Avon Lake 26, Sylvania Southview 0
Medina Highland 49, Oregon Clay 14
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 21, N. Ridgeville 16
Region 7=
First Round=
Canal Winchester 23, Cols. Independence 6
Massillon 48, Massillon Perry 7
N. Can. Hoover 38, Pataskala Licking Hts. 7
Uniontown Lake 33, Dublin Scioto 17
Westerville S. 34, Worthington Kilbourne 7
Region 8=
First Round=
Cin. Anderson 44, Troy 7
Hamilton Ross 41, Cin. NW 7
Kings Mills Kings 56, Sidney 14
Piqua 51, Riverside Stebbins 6
Trenton Edgewood 38, Lima Sr. 6
Division III=
Region 9=
First Round=
Aurora 27, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 24
Canfield 27, New Philadelphia 10
Chagrin Falls Kenston 40, Hunting Valley University 33
Region 10=
First Round=
Mansfield Sr. 38, Ontario 0
Norton 35, Bay Village Bay 2
Rocky River Lutheran W. 31, Tol. Scott 0
Tiffin Columbian 41, Rocky River 7
Region 11=
First Round=
Bloom-Carroll 48, Cols. Beechcroft 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 30, Plain City Jonathan Alder 10
Jackson 44, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7
London 42, Chillicothe 12
Thornville Sheridan 26, Circleville 0
Region 12=
First Round=
Bellbrook 42, Celina 21
Monroe 53, Cin. Hughes 15
Tipp City Tippecanoe 42, Hillsboro 0
Wapakoneta 28, Wilmington 14
Division IV=
Region 13=
First Round=
Can. South 28, Salem 21
Struthers 49, Ashtabula Edgewood 14
Region 14=
First Round=
Bellevue 40, Galion 9
Cle. Glenville 46, Napoleon 8
Elyria Cath. 43, Bryan 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Shelby 7
Sandusky Perkins 65, Caledonia River Valley 14
St. Marys Memorial 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 18
Van Wert 40, Wauseon 7
Region 15=
First Round=
East 34, McArthur Vinton County 14
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 34, Philo 0
St. Clairsville 40, McConnelsville Morgan 20
Steubenville 33, Carrollton 13
Region 16=
First Round=
Cin. Wyoming 44, Waverly 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Chillicothe Unioto 0
Kettering Alter 21, Reading 14
Division V=
Region 17=
First Round=
Canfield S. Range 35, Youngs. Liberty 6
Creston Norwayne 71, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7
Perry 60, Wooster Triway 8
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Smithville 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 21, Burton Berkshire 0
Youngs. Mooney 45, Richmond Edison 14
Region 18=
First Round=
Coldwater 41, Richwood N. Union 7
Defiance Tinora 37, Sparta Highland 7
Huron 35, Milan Edison 14
Liberty Center 61, Port Clinton 20
Pemberville Eastwood 49, Fredericktown 7
Region 19=
First Round=
Ironton 51, Minford 7
Wheelersburg 59, Heath 0
Region 20=
First Round=
Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Cin. Clark Montessori 0
Cin. Madeira 49, Cin. Gamble Montessori 12
Germantown Valley View 38, Carlisle 8
Milton-Union 49, Spring. Greenon 0
Division VI=
Region 21=
First Round=
Brookfield 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8
Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Mineral Ridge 7
Dalton 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7
Mogadore 48, Ravenna SE 21
Youngs. Valley Christian 53, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
Region 22=
First Round=
Ashland Crestview 38, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 25, Attica Seneca E. 14
Carey 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6
Columbus Grove 42, Sullivan Black River 17
Hamler Patrick Henry 18, Tol. Ottawa Hills 10
West Salem Northwestern 28, Collins Western Reserve 14
Region 23=
First Round=
Beverly Ft. Frye 57, Marion Elgin 6
Nelsonville-York 55, Grove City Christian 7
Sarahsville Shenandoah 38, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0
W. Jefferson 49, Newcomerstown 14
Region 24=
First Round=
Harrod Allen E. 45, Lucasville Valley 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Anna 0
Versailles 47, New Paris National Trail 0
Division VII=
Region 25=
First Round=
Danville 41, Windham 18
Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 24
Lowellville 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 14
Lucas 35, Toronto 26
New Middletown Spring. 42, Vienna Mathews 0
Salineville Southern 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 21
Warren JFK 37, Fairport Harbor Harding 9
Region 26=
First Round=
McComb 57, Edon 3
Pandora-Gilboa 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 8
Waynesfield-Goshen 32, Pioneer N. Central 8
Region 27=
First Round=
Caldwell 49, New Matamoras Frontier 3
Hannibal River 49, Corning Miller 6
Newark Cath. 49, Zanesville Rosecrans 0
Region 28=
First Round=
Ansonia 67, Cin. Riverview East 0
Mechanicsburg 41, Lockland 0
Minster 50, Ft. Recovery 22
New Bremen 49, Cedarville 7
