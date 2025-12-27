Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Celina 59, Bellefontaine 50
Liberty Center 55, Defiance Ayersville 52
Marietta 73, Parkersburg, W.Va. 54
Napoleon 47, Holgate 45, OT
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 77, Tyler Consolidated, W.Va. 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
