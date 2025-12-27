Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Celina 59, Bellefontaine 50

Liberty Center 55, Defiance Ayersville 52

Marietta 73, Parkersburg, W.Va. 54

Napoleon 47, Holgate 45, OT

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 77, Tyler Consolidated, W.Va. 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

