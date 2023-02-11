X
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Crestview 33, Plymouth 24

Canal Fulton Northwest 67, Louisville 47

Canal Winchester 65, Delaware Hayes 26

Centerburg 49, Northside Christian 21

Circleville 52, Jackson 48

Dublin Coffman 48, Cols. Upper Arlington 34

Dublin Scioto 37, Sunbury Big Walnut 32

Gahanna Lincoln 44, Grove City 43

Gates Mills Hawken 48, Beachwood 21

Mansfield Temple Christian 39, Kidron Cent. Christian 28

Marysville 61, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33

Miller City 60, Ft. Jennings 31

Monroeville 46, Norwalk St. Paul 34

New London 54, Greenwich S. Cent. 48

Orange 67, Ashtabula Lakeside 30

Pickerington Cent. 57, Lancaster 19

Pickerington N. 45, New Albany 41

Powell Olentangy Liberty 55, Hilliard Davidson 28

Reynoldsburg 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 24

Rootstown 55, Ravenna SE 30

STVM 58, Strongsville 51

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 12=

Tipp City Bethel 63, Day. Dunbar 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

