Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Crestview 33, Plymouth 24
Canal Fulton Northwest 67, Louisville 47
Canal Winchester 65, Delaware Hayes 26
Centerburg 49, Northside Christian 21
Circleville 52, Jackson 48
Dublin Coffman 48, Cols. Upper Arlington 34
Dublin Scioto 37, Sunbury Big Walnut 32
Gahanna Lincoln 44, Grove City 43
Gates Mills Hawken 48, Beachwood 21
Mansfield Temple Christian 39, Kidron Cent. Christian 28
Marysville 61, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33
Miller City 60, Ft. Jennings 31
Monroeville 46, Norwalk St. Paul 34
New London 54, Greenwich S. Cent. 48
Orange 67, Ashtabula Lakeside 30
Pickerington Cent. 57, Lancaster 19
Pickerington N. 45, New Albany 41
Powell Olentangy Liberty 55, Hilliard Davidson 28
Reynoldsburg 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 24
Rootstown 55, Ravenna SE 30
STVM 58, Strongsville 51
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 12=
Tipp City Bethel 63, Day. Dunbar 28
