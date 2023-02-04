X
Dark Mode Toggle

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 53, Ravenna 27

Ashville Teays Valley 40, Baltimore Liberty Union 29

Beachwood 51, Cle. John Adams 24

Bellville Clear Fork 53, Shelby 51

Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Cols. Grandview Hts. 48

Dublin Coffman 50, Hilliard Davidson 19

Grafton Midview 56, Berea-Midpark 31

Granville Christian 47, Northside Christian 44

Lancaster Fairfield Union 46, Bloom-Carroll 43

Medina 68, Strongsville 65, OT

Mogadore 45, Warren JFK 41

Mogadore Field 42, Akr. Coventry 36

Newark 59, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38

Norton 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 41

Southington Chalker 46, Warren Lordstown 7

Sunbury Big Walnut 58, Worthington Kilbourne 31

Tallmadge 50, Cuyahoga Falls 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Jury returns $1.1 million verdict in federal trial of Butler County...
2
Drugs, guns, $105K in cash seized during second drug bust this week in...
3
Teen driver released from hospital following Lakota school bus crash
4
Butler County GOP selects Nancy Nix as new auditor
5
Menacing charge against Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon dropped
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top