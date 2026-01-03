Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 65, Norwalk 13
Belmont Union Local 55, Barnesville 24
Edon 55, Hamilton, Ind. 22
Galion Northmor 45, Loudonville 36
Hamler Patrick Henry 60, Swanton 6
Harvest Temple 43, Bowling Green Christian Academy 37
Miller City 62, Continental 22
Perrysburg 49, Clarkston, Mich. 43
Richmond Edison 50, Bellaire 32
South Fayette, Pa. 75, Akr. Hoban 65
Sugar Grove Berne Union 40, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 33
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Shadyside 22
Worthington Christian 56, Columbus South 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
