Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
18 hours ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada 51, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 10

Akr. Buchtel 27, Akr. Ellet 20

Albany Alexander 26, Bidwell River Valley 6

Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Lucas 7

Amherst Steele 47, Elyria 16

Anna 35, Versailles 7

Ansonia 48, Bradford 0

Arcanum 40, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7

Archbold 35, Wauseon 0

Arlington 42, Bloomdale Elmwood 12

Ashland 48, Mansfield 19

Ashland Crestview 30, Norwalk St Paul 21

Aurora 42, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Avon 52, Grafton Midview 0

Beaver Eastern 40, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6

Bellevue 28, Huron 14

Belmont Union Local 48, Cambridge 0

Beloit W. Branch 62, Alliance Marlington 0

Bethel-Tate 47, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13

Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Greenbrier West, W.Va. 0

Bluffton 49, Convoy Crestview 34

Bowerston Conotton Valley 54, New Matamoras Frontier 34

Brooke, W.Va. 21, E. Liverpool 20

Brookfield 35, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14

Brookville 35, Day. Oakwood 14

Brunswick 17, Euclid 16

Bryan 48, Swanton 7

Byesville Meadowbrook 49, Coshocton 17

Caldwell 63, Zanesville Rosecrans 28

Caledonia River Valley 14, Sparta Highland 6

Camden Preble Shawnee 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 25

Can. McKinley 21, N. Can. Hoover 20

Canal Winchester 49, Ashville Teays Valley 13

Canfield 23, Louisville 21

Carey 56, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Carlisle 35, Waynesville 14

Casstown Miami E. 51, Sidney Lehman 32

Centerburg 46, Mt Gilead 0

Centerville 17, Miamisburg 7

Chardon 44, Eastlake North 6

Chardon NDCL 48, Parma Padua 6

Chesterland W. Geauga 28, Painesville Harvey 14

Chillicothe 34, Washington C.H. 29

Chillicothe Huntington 36, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0

Chillicothe Unioto 19, Chillicothe Zane Trace 0

Cin. Anderson 58, Cin. Turpin 16

Cin. Country Day 49, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6

Cin. Elder 24, Cin. Moeller 16

Cin. La Salle 22, Indpls Roncalli, Ind. 14

Cin. Mariemont 23, Cin. Deer Park 21

Cin. Princeton 28, Hamilton 16

Cin. Summit 44, Cin. N. College Hill 14

Cin. Taft 41, Cin. Hughes 0

Cin. Winton Woods 19, Loveland 10

Cin. Wyoming 42, Cin. Madeira 7

Clyde 27, Milan Edison 10

Coldwater 42, Delphos St John's 7

Collins Western Reserve 39, Greenwich S. Cent. 0

Cols. Africentric 58, Cols. Independence 16

Cols. DeSales 40, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 7

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 49, Circleville 35

Cols. Linden-McKinley 32, Cols. Whetstone 7

Cols. Marion-Franklin 23, West 12

Columbiana Crestview 61, Newton Falls 8

Columbus Grove 34, Ft. Loramie 0

Covington 40, Tipp City Bethel 15

Creston Norwayne 49, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Bishop Hartley 0

Dalton 27, Rittman 7

Danville 36, Cardington-Lincoln 12

Dawson-Bryant 40, Cols. KIPP 26

Day. Stivers 42, Vanlue 16

Defiance 43, Kenton 42, OT

Defiance Ayersville 28, Hicksville 6

Defiance Tinora 10, Haviland Wayne Trace 7

Delaware Buckeye Valley 38, Bishop Ready 7

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 26, Thomas Worthington 6

Dover 42, Wooster 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 52, Warsaw River View 6

Dublin Jerome 18, Hilliard Darby 14

Dublin Scioto 42, Cols. St. Charles 7

E. Can. 14, Strasburg 3

East 41, Cols. Beechcroft 6

Fairfield 14, Mason 13, OT

Fairport Harbor Harding 42, Orwell Grand Valley 6

Fairview 30, Cuyahoga Hts. 13

Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Pandora-Gilboa 9

Fitch 14, Massillon Perry 7

Franklin 21, Bellbrook 7

Fredericktown 26, Loudonville 20, OT

Fremont Ross 21, Sylvania Southview 13

Gahanna Cols. Academy 14, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Gahanna Lincoln 38, New Albany 14

Galion 42, Marion Pleasant 0

Galloway Westland 26, Westerville N. 17

Garfield Hts. 46, Bedford 0

Garrettsville Garfield 35, Youngs. Liberty 34

Gates Mills Hawken 30, Rocky River Lutheran W. 13

Genoa 42, Rossford 14

Germantown Valley View 47, Middletown Madison 0

Gibsonburg 14, Elmore Woodmore 6

Girard 56, Canfield S. Range 35

Glouster Trimble 44, Belpre 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Sugarcreek Garaway 12

Granville 38, Pataskala Licking Hts. 6

Green 51, Can. Glenoak 20

Greenville 34, Sidney 20

Groveport-Madison 20, Reynoldsburg 7

Hamilton Badin 41, Bishop Fenwick 13

Hamler Patrick Henry 21, Delta 17

Hannibal River 37, Shadyside 0

Harrod Allen E. 56, Spencerville 6

Hilliard Bradley 20, Hilliard Davidson 14

Holgate 60, Oregon Stritch 6

Hubbard 38, Warren Howland 0

Hunting Valley University 36, Cle. Hay 7

Independence 28, Brooklyn 6

Ironton Rock Hill 23, Gallipolis Gallia 21

Jackson 48, Greenfield McClain 6

Jeromesville Hillsdale 45, Apple Creek Waynedale 13

John Marshall, W.Va. 30, Vincent Warren 27

Johnstown 51, Johnstown Northridge 15

Kansas Lakota 42, Willard 12

Kettering Alter 55, Day. Carroll 0

Kettering Fairmont 31, Clayton Northmont 0

Kings Mills Kings 21, Morrow Little Miami 14

Kirtland 38, Burton Berkshire 7

Lakeside Danbury 56, Sebring McKinley 6

Lakewood 34, Parma Normandy 14

Lancaster Fairfield Union 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 0

Lebanon 37, Milford (OH) 21

Leetonia 41, Salineville Southern 18

Leipsic 32, McComb 14

Lewis Center Olentangy 49, Marysville 17

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 45, Dublin Coffman 7

Lewistown Indian Lake 45, Spring. Shawnee 0

Lexington 41, Millersburg W. Holmes 7

Liberty Center 57, Metamora Evergreen 7

Lima Bath 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 17

Lima Perry 57, Cory-Rawson 14

London 48, Bellefontaine 0

Lorain Clearview 41, Sheffield Brookside 6

Macedonia Nordonia 35, Twinsburg 32

Madison 27, Ashtabula Edgewood 18

Malvern 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 22

Maria Stein Marion Local 41, Ft. Recovery 7

Marietta 14, Williamstown, W.Va. 6

Martins Ferry 45, Rayland Buckeye 0

Massillon Jackson 40, Uniontown Lake 37

Massillon Tuslaw 33, Toronto 12

Massillon Washington 28, Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 14

Maumee 70, Fostoria 20

McConnelsville Morgan 21, New Concord John Glenn 14

McDermott Scioto NW 43, McArthur Vinton County 22

Mechanicsburg 41, Milford Center Fairbanks 7

Medina Buckeye 52, Westlake 16

Medina Highland 7, Barberton 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 26, Elyria Cath. 0

Middletown 27, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 6

Milton-Union 46, Troy Christian 13

Minster 27, New Bremen 16

Mogadore 35, Andover Pymatuning Valley 7

Mogadore Field 37, Akr. Coventry 7

Monroeville 56, Ashland Mapleton 8

Montpelier 36, Tol. Ottawa Hills 18

Mt. Orab Western Brown 28, Batavia 14

Mt. Vernon 28, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27

N. Baltimore 42, Morral Ridgedale 12

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47, Atwater Waterloo 6

N. Ridgeville 42, Berea-Midpark 35

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31, Attica Seneca E. 0

Napoleon 48, Holland Springfield 14

Nelsonville-York 55, Wellston 0

New Lexington 54, Zanesville Maysville 16

New Madison Tri-Village 58, New Lebanon Dixie 6

New Middletown Spring. 17, Berlin Center Western Reserve 6

New Paris National Trail 38, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 20

New Philadelphia 35, Mansfield Madison 21

Newark Licking Valley 44, Zanesville 0

Newcomerstown 70, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 40

Norwood 32, Fayetteville-Perry 24

Oak Glen, W.Va. 28, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0

Olmsted Falls 25, Avon Lake 21

Ontario 28, Marion Harding High School 14

Oregon Clay 28, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14

Painesville Riverside 49, Mayfield 14

Paulding 35, Edgerton 28

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Oak Harbor 6

Perry 55, Orange 14

Perrysburg 14, Findlay 10

Pickerington Central 52, Newark 7

Piketon 35, Southeastern 0

Piqua 28, Fairborn 14

Plain City Jonathan Alder 28, Urbana 21

Plymouth 20, New London 12

Poland Seminary 42, Niles McKinley 6

Portsmouth 48, Proctorville Fairland 26

Portsmouth Notre Dame 70, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Portsmouth W. 44, Lucasville Valley 20

Powell Olentangy Liberty 16, Cols. Upper Arlington 6

Purcell Marian 49, Hamilton New Miami 8

Richmond Edison 35, Can. Cent. Cath. 17

Richwood N. Union 14, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 13

Rootstown 21, Mantua Crestwood 12

STVM def. Youngs. Ursuline, forfeit

Sandusky Perkins 44, Sandusky 6

Shelby 52, Bellville Clear Fork 14

Sherwood Fairview 38, Antwerp 6

Smithville 41, West Salem Northwestern 14

Solon 41, N. Royalton 7

South Point 41, Chesapeake 18

Spring. Cath. Cent. 42, S. Charleston SE 0

Spring. Kenton Ridge 49, New Carlisle Tecumseh 20

Spring. NE 27, W. Liberty-Salem 24

Springfield 42, Huber Hts. Wayne 14

St Marys 42, Van Wert 35

St. Edward (OH) 45, Cle. St Ignatius 31

St. Henry (OH) 56, Rockford Parkway 7

St. Paris Graham 48, Spring. NW 21

St. Xavier (OH) 17, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 14

Steubenville 40, Farrell, Pa. 24

Streetsboro 56, Peninsula Woodridge 14

Struthers 22, Cortland Lakeview 21

Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Worthington Kilbourne 20

Sycamore Mohawk 50, Bucyrus Wynford 14

Thornville Sheridan 28, Philo 7

Tiffin Calvert 48, Northwood 32

Tiffin Columbian 21, Norwalk 16

Tipp City Tippecanoe 16, Xenia 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, Toledo St John's Jesuit 7

Tol. Christian 21, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0

Tol. Whitmer 51, Sylvania Northview 10

Tontogany Otsego 28, Millbury Lake 18

Trenton Edgewood 20, Hamilton Ross 14

Uhrichsville Claymont 41, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Upper Sandusky 49, Bucyrus 14

Utica 35, Newark Cath. 14

Vienna Mathews 56, Middlefield Cardinal 15

W. Chester Lakota W. 48, Cin. Colerain 9

W. Jefferson 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 48, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7

W. Unity Hilltop 30, Summerfield, Mich. 27

Wadsworth 35, Hudson 17

Wahama, W.Va. 27, Reedsville Eastern 10

Wapakoneta 42, Lima Shawnee 14

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 6

Waverly 41, Minford 7

Waynesfield-Goshen 32, Marion Elgin 30

Westerville Cent. 21, Grove City 19

Westerville S. 26, Hayes 25

Wheelersburg 52, Oak Hill 8

Whiteford, Mich. 60, Edon 36

Wickliffe 28, Chagrin Falls 6

Williamsburg 27, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 13

Williamsport Westfall 28, Frankfort Adena 14

Wintersville Indian Creek 41, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 35, Sarahsville Shenandoah 12

Youngs. Boardman 14, Warren Harding 10

Youngs. Mooney 10, Youngs. Chaney High School 7

Zanesville W. Muskingum 34, Crooksville 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown police seeking information for early morning shots fired...
2
QuikTrip West Chester Twp. grand opening includes gas-for-a-year...
3
Butler County crisis hotline restored after being shut down for a day
4
Fairfield road closing Monday for work near railroad crossing
5
Trenton passes new cybersecurity plan amid regional push for increased...