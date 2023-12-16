Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 77, Akr. East 45
Alliance 59, Carrollton 50
Amherst Steele 65, Grafton Midview 43
Archbold 73, Defiance Ayersville 38
Beaver Eastern 59, Portsmouth Clay 24
Bellaire 71, Barnesville 64
Beloit W. Branch 55, Alliance Marlington 35
Belpre 60, Stewart Federal Hocking 57
Bloomdale Elmwood 56, Arcadia 48
Bluffton 76, Delphos Jefferson 58
Botkins 70, Sidney Fairlawn 32
Bridgeport 56, Richmond Edison 49
Bristol 61, Windham 29
Brookfield 60, Warren Champion 53
Cambridge 49, Wintersville Indian Creek 44
Campbell Memorial 47, Newton Falls 40
Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Massillon Perry 41
Can. McKinley 64, Can. Glenoak 61
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 93, Cols. Wellington 29
Canfield 58, Youngs. Mooney 54
Canfield S. Range 71, Struthers 47
Cardington-Lincoln 73, Fredericktown 50
Casstown Miami E. 55, Milton-Union 24
Celina 65, Van Wert 61
Centerville 75, Clayton Northmont 43
Chillicothe Unioto 61, Frankfort Adena 43
Chillicothe Zane Trace 47, Piketon 33
Cin. McNicholas 48, Day. Chaminade Julienne 39
Cin. Oak Hills 66, Fairfield 53
Cin. Sycamore 73, Mason 63
Coldwater 55, St. Henry 50
Collins Western Reserve 56, Greenwich S. Cent. 53
Cols. Beechcroft 72, East 63
Cols. Briggs 83, Cols. Independence 49
Cols. Horizon Science 63, Day. Jefferson 17
Cols. Marion-Franklin 72, West 62
Cols. Walnut Ridge 79, Cols. Eastmoor 68
Columbiana 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 51
Columbiana Crestview 66, Youngs. Liberty 64
Columbus Grove 53, Ada 31
Cory-Rawson 41, Dola Hardin Northern 34
Creston Norwayne 54, Smithville 49
Delaware Hayes 59, Westerville N. 58
Delphos St. John's 70, New Knoxville 33
Dover 48, Zanesville 36
Dresden Tri-Valley 76, Philo 41
E. Liverpool 54, Youngs. Boardman 42
Elida 59, Kenton 49
Elyria Open Door 93, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 14
Fairport Harbor Harding 93, Cortland Maplewood 53
Findlay Liberty-Benton 69, Arlington 57
Fostoria 76, Rossford 40
Garfield Hts. Trinity 75, Medina Christian Academy 34
Germantown Valley View 62, Eaton 42
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 63, Uhrichsville Claymont 34
Green 51, N. Can. Hoover 40
Hartville Lake Center Christian 52, Ravenna SE 37
Haviland Wayne Trace 61, Liberty Center 40
Hebron Lakewood 68, Medina Buckeye 42
Hilliard Darby 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34
Hillsboro 68, Chillicothe 44
Holgate 42, Kalida 26
Hubbard 58, Niles McKinley 36
Hudson 46, N. Royalton 39
Ironton 72, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 68, OT
Jamestown Greeneview 60, Spring. Cath. Cent. 53
Kettering Alter 42, Bishop Fenwick 31
Kinsman Badger 71, Andover Pymatuning Valley 69
LaGrange Keystone 66, Oberlin 34
Leavittsburg LaBrae 72, Garrettsville Garfield 53
Lebanon 62, Milford 61, OT
Leipsic 82, Van Wert Lincolnview 61
Lewistown Indian Lake 81, Spring. NW 40
Lexington 60, Mansfield Madison 49
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 71, Cin. Colerain 21
Lima Perry 44, Lima Temple Christian 36
Lima Sr. 92, Cin. Woodward 38
Lisbon David Anderson 72, Leetonia 37
Lorain Clearview 87, Sullivan Black River 67
Lore City Buckeye Trail 65, Shadyside 58
Louisville 79, Akr. Hoban 51
Lowellville 32, Atwater Waterloo 29
Macedonia Nordonia 52, Stow-Munroe Falls 46
Malvern 66, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32
Marietta 70, Rayland Buckeye 26
Marion Elgin 51, N. Baltimore 44
Marion Harding 63, Caledonia River Valley 57
Massillon Jackson 66, Uniontown Lake 45
McArthur Vinton County 61, Athens 27
McComb 50, Vanlue 32
McDermott Scioto NW 61, Ironton St. Joseph 50
McDonald 60, Mineral Ridge 53
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 41, Waynesfield-Goshen 40
Miller City 59, Hamler Patrick Henry 46
Minerva 56, Salem 43
Mowrystown Whiteoak 54, Fayetteville-Perry 45
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 63, Morral Ridgedale 31
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 79, Sebring McKinley 40
N. Ridgeville 56, Olmsted Falls 54
New Lexington 64, Coshocton 54
New Madison Tri-Village 87, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 20
New Middletown Spring. 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 34
New Philadelphia 50, Ashland 35
Newark 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53
Norwalk 58, Clyde 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Wapakoneta 21
Ottoville 70, Ft. Jennings 58
Paulding 61, Pioneer N. Central 41
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley 24
Plain City Jonathan Alder 61, London 47
Poland Seminary 39, Girard 23
Pomeroy Meigs 52, Nelsonville-York 49
Portsmouth 65, Gallipolis Gallia 47
Proctorville Fairland 66, Ironton Rock Hill 44
Richwood N. Union 55, St. Paris Graham 45
Rockford Parkway 33, Ft. Recovery 30
Shelby 74, Sparta Highland 21
Solon 73, Wadsworth 62
Southington Chalker 73, N. Bloomfield 39
Spencerville 52, Convoy Crestview 49
Spring. Shawnee 68, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 33
St. Marys Memorial 62, Defiance 43
Tontogany Otsego 68, Oak Harbor 61
Trenton Edgewood 46, Hamilton Ross 38
Urbana 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 44
Ursuline Academy 82, Youngs. East 57
Warren Harding 62, Cle. VASJ 55
Warren Howland 66, Cortland Lakeview 41
Warren JFK 72, Mogadore 43
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 58, Jackson 45
Waterford 57, Racine Southern 30
Wauseon 60, Edgerton 32
Wellington 68, Oberlin Firelands 56
Wellsville 61, Hanoverton United 57
Williamsport Westfall 77, Bainbridge Paint Valley 47
Wooster 72, Millersburg W. Holmes 55
Zanesville Maysville 81, Warsaw River View 33
Zanesville Rosecrans 80, Corning Miller 43
Zanesville W. Muskingum 64, McConnelsville Morgan 51
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 34, Sugarcreek Garaway 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/