Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnesville 49, Rayland Buckeye 38
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 67, Arcadia 31
Burton Berkshire 45, Fairport Harbor Harding 32
Cin. Sycamore 61, Dublin Jerome 53
Cin. Taft 63, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 50
Cols. St. Charles 33, Cin. Moeller 32
Defiance Ayersville 45, Edon 29
Delaware Hayes 65, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61
Delphos Jefferson 30, Wapakoneta 25
Elida 60, Lima Bath 44
Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Dola Hardin Northern 38
Fostoria 49, Port Clinton 47
Gallipolis Gallia 68, Pomeroy Meigs 38
Genoa Area 48, Oak Harbor 45
Hilliard Bradley 46, Cin. St. Xavier 44
Hunting Valley University 90, Cle. JFK 37
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50, Van Wert Lincolnview 34
Newton Falls 53, Ravenna 41
Paulding 70, Continental 48
Piketon 50, Latham Western 48
Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Fairview 39
Sparta Highland 51, Hebron Lakewood 39
Spencerville 72, St. Henry 66
St. Marys Memorial 81, New Knoxville 42
Swanton 59, Millbury Lake 27
Tontogany Otsego 62, N. Baltimore 33
Vandalia Butler 44, Spring. Shawnee 32
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 58, New Concord John Glenn 47
Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum=
Marietta 48, Glouster Trimble 31
Vincent Warren 75, Athens 47
Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic=
Bishop Ready 67, Lancaster 49
Chillicothe 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51
Cols. Bexley 46, Logan 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/