Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnesville 49, Rayland Buckeye 38

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 67, Arcadia 31

Burton Berkshire 45, Fairport Harbor Harding 32

Cin. Sycamore 61, Dublin Jerome 53

Cin. Taft 63, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 50

Cols. St. Charles 33, Cin. Moeller 32

Defiance Ayersville 45, Edon 29

Delaware Hayes 65, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61

Delphos Jefferson 30, Wapakoneta 25

Elida 60, Lima Bath 44

Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Dola Hardin Northern 38

Fostoria 49, Port Clinton 47

Gallipolis Gallia 68, Pomeroy Meigs 38

Genoa Area 48, Oak Harbor 45

Hilliard Bradley 46, Cin. St. Xavier 44

Hunting Valley University 90, Cle. JFK 37

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50, Van Wert Lincolnview 34

Newton Falls 53, Ravenna 41

Paulding 70, Continental 48

Piketon 50, Latham Western 48

Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Fairview 39

Sparta Highland 51, Hebron Lakewood 39

Spencerville 72, St. Henry 66

St. Marys Memorial 81, New Knoxville 42

Swanton 59, Millbury Lake 27

Tontogany Otsego 62, N. Baltimore 33

Vandalia Butler 44, Spring. Shawnee 32

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 58, New Concord John Glenn 47

Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum=

Marietta 48, Glouster Trimble 31

Vincent Warren 75, Athens 47

Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic=

Bishop Ready 67, Lancaster 49

Chillicothe 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51

Cols. Bexley 46, Logan 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

