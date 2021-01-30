X

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 62, Upper Sandusky 33

Bellevue 58, Clyde 46

Bucyrus Wynford 47, Sycamore Mohawk 28

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 42, Lisbon Beaver 19

Centerville 52, Springfield 22

Cols. Beechcroft 67, North Intl 20

Cornerstone Christian 68, Andrews Osborne Academy 56

Crestline 40, Galion 36

Delaware Hayes 50, Worthington Kilbourne 45

Dublin Coffman 64, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 26

Fayetteville-Perry 83, Felicity-Franklin 41

Gahanna Lincoln 54, New Albany 46

Grove City 53, Westerville Cent. 25

Huron 60, Oak Harbor 54

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 75, Bucyrus 31

New Hope Christian 45, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 22

New Riegel 66, Gibsonburg 28

Newark 46, Reynoldsburg 41

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Cols. Upper Arlington 34

Sandusky 57, Norwalk 42

Sunbury Big Walnut 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 9

Tiffin Columbian 43, Vermilion 34

W. Carrollton 43, Greenville 32

Westerville N. 52, Westerville S. 49

Willard 47, Milan Edison 27

Wintersville Indian Creek 70, Rayland Buckeye 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

