Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division III=
Region 9=
Garfield Hts. 58, Akr. Hoban 45
Division VI=
Region 21=
Kirtland 59, Dalton 51
Division VII=
Region 25=
Cornerstone Christian 42, Warren JFK 32
Regional Semifinal=
Division V=
Region 19=
Chesapeake 73, Martins Ferry 53
Minford 66, Sugarcreek Garaway 44
OTHER=
Bloomingdale, W.Va. 50, Reimer Road Baptist Christian 34
Cols. Bishop Watterson 17, Wauseon 2
Genoa Christian 64, Columbia County Christian School, Pa. 49
SPIRE Institute 58, Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
