journal-news logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Hoban 28, Cle. St. Ignatius 7

Alliance 34, Can. Cent. Cath. 7

Andover Pymatuning Valley 40, Ashtabula St. John 0

Antwerp 20, Defiance Tinora 14

Arcadia 15, N. Baltimore 12

Arlington 55, Vanlue 12

Ashland 53, Mt. Vernon 7

Ashland Crestview 48, Monroeville 6

Ashville Teays Valley 21, Baltimore Liberty Union 14

Atwater Waterloo 27, Berlin Center Western Reserve 24

Aurora 69, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 27, Castalia Margaretta 13

Bay Village Bay 28, Westlake 21

Bellbrook 35, Franklin 7

Bellefontaine 48, Lewistown Indian Lake 14

Bellevue 46, Tol. Start 0

Bishop Fenwick 50, Cin. Mt. Healthy 19

Bloom-Carroll 42, Amanda-Clearcreek 13

Bloomdale Elmwood 21, Tontogany Otsego 7

Brooklyn 22, Wickliffe 16

Brookville 35, Carlisle 6

Brunswick 44, Euclid 13

Caldwell 68, Belpre 0

Canfield S. Range 48, Poland Seminary 0

Carey 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7

Celina 17, Elida 3

Chagrin Falls 37, Orange 0

Chardon 31, Mayfield 14

Chillicothe Unioto 36, Piketon 6

Cin. Summit Country Day 16, Day. Meadowdale 10

Cin. West Clermont 50, Cin. Turpin 20

Cin. Winton Woods 41, Morrow Little Miami 7

Cin. Wyoming 31, Reading 0

Circleville Logan Elm 21, Circleville 0

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 41, Beallsville 8

Cle. Glenville 20, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. Hay 48, Cle. John Adams 6

Cle. Lincoln W. 33, Cle. E. Tech 0

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43, Chesapeake 6

Coldwater 41, St. Henry 7

Columbia Station Columbia 56, Sheffield Brookside 14

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 36, Wooster Triway 6

Dalton 35, Smithville 7

DeGraff Riverside 28, Day. Northridge 22

Defiance Ayersville 42, Edgerton 22

Delaware Buckeye Valley 15, Cols. Bexley 7

Delphos Jefferson 21, Convoy Crestview 7

Delta 28, Bryan 12

Dublin Coffman 35, Westerville Cent. 7

Dublin Scioto 17, Worthington Kilbourne 3

Edon 48, Montpelier 7

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 49, Solon 14

Fairfield Christian 56, Grove City Christian 21

Findlay Liberty-Benton 70, Cory-Rawson 0

Fredericktown 43, Mt. Gilead 22

Ft. Recovery 21, Delphos St. John's 19

Garrettsville Garfield 40, Newton Falls 7

Gates Mills Hawken 62, Orwell Grand Valley 28

Germantown Valley View 56, Middletown Madison Senior 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Newcomerstown 16

Grafton Midview 28, Amherst Steele 21

Hamilton Badin 23, Hamilton Ross 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 26, Metamora Evergreen 0

Hanoverton United 44, Leetonia 0

Harrod Allen E. 7, Columbus Grove 0

Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Hicksville 6

Howard E. Knox 14, Cardington-Lincoln 7

Hudson 17, Wadsworth 7

Ironton 55, S. Point 12

Jackson 20, Wheelersburg 12

Jamestown Greeneview 35, Mechanicsburg 0

Kirtland 43, Geneva 13

LaGrange Keystone 33, Wellington 6

Leipsic 55, Spencerville 14

Liberty Center 16, Archbold 0

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Hamilton 7

Loveland 14, Lebanon 13

Macedonia Nordonia 33, Twinsburg 3

McArthur Vinton County 21, Athens 6

McConnelsville Morgan 31, Coshocton 0

Medina Highland 35, Barberton 0

Milan Edison 34, Norwalk 0

Millbury Lake 49, Elmore Woodmore 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Mansfield Madison 0

Milton-Union 63, Troy Christian 0

Minford 41, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7

Minster 39, Anna 21

Mogadore 18, Lucas 14

Mt. Orab Western Brown 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 14

N. Lewisburg Triad 26, Spring. Greenon 7

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Attica Seneca E. 0

Navarre Fairless 42, Orrville 14

Nelsonville-York 32, Oak Hill 13

Newark Licking Valley 41, Hebron Lakewood 0

Oak Harbor 56, Tol. Bowsher 0

Oberlin Firelands 65, Oberlin 0

Olmsted Falls 42, N. Ridgeville 10

Ottawa-Glandorf 14, Lima Bath 0

Parma Hts. Holy Name 42, Parma 6

Pataskala Licking Hts. 27, Newark Cath. 17

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28, Johnstown 8

Perrysburg 42, Napoleon 7

Pioneer N. Central 46, Fairport Harbor Harding 0

Port Clinton 47, Tol. Rogers 16

Portsmouth W. 42, Cols. KIPP 8

Powell Olentangy Liberty 27, New Albany 0

Proctorville Fairland 34, Ironton Rock Hill 27

Racine Southern 42, Manchester 0

Ravenna SE 44, Minerva 13

Rayland Buckeye 68, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12

Richmond Edison 34, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0

Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Vermilion 0

Shaker Hts. 21, Bedford 14

Sidney Lehman 22, Casstown Miami E. 9

Sparta Highland 45, Marion Pleasant 6

Spring. NE 50, S. Charleston SE 0

Spring. Shawnee 53, Spring. NW 13

Springboro 21, Kettering Fairmont 19

Streetsboro 45, Ravenna 7

Sugar Grove Berne Union 21, Beaver Eastern 14

Sycamore Mohawk 12, Bucyrus Wynford 8

Thomas Worthington 34, Galloway Westland 14

Thornville Sheridan 21, New Concord John Glenn 7

Tipp City Tippecanoe 45, Riverside Stebbins 7

Tol. Christian 56, Stryker 22

Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Troy 40, Fairborn 7

Uniontown Lake 35, Louisville 7

Urbana 47, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Versailles 41, Rockford Parkway 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 31, Cin. Princeton 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Malvern 7

Wapakoneta 27, Lima Shawnee 0

Warren Champion 37, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14

Wauseon 35, Swanton 6

Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Marion Elgin 12

Westerville S. 31, Sunbury Big Walnut 24

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 45, Shadyside 7

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 15, Sylvania Southview 0

Williamsport Westfall 30, Southeastern 14

Willoughby S. 35, Eastlake North 14

Wilmington 49, Cin. Aiken 0

Xenia 55, Greenville 21

Youngs. Chaney High School 16, Canfield 13

Zanesville Maysville 24, Crooksville 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
City taking over coordinating housing homeless this winter...
2
Pike County murder trial: Forensic evidence takes center stage
3
Sister of Middletown shooting victim: ‘He was a target. They wanted to...
4
Bed Bath & Beyond at Bridgewater Falls to close
5
Fairfield Post Office to host job fair
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top