Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Hoban 28, Cle. St. Ignatius 7
Alliance 34, Can. Cent. Cath. 7
Andover Pymatuning Valley 40, Ashtabula St. John 0
Antwerp 20, Defiance Tinora 14
Arcadia 15, N. Baltimore 12
Arlington 55, Vanlue 12
Ashland 53, Mt. Vernon 7
Ashland Crestview 48, Monroeville 6
Ashville Teays Valley 21, Baltimore Liberty Union 14
Atwater Waterloo 27, Berlin Center Western Reserve 24
Aurora 69, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 27, Castalia Margaretta 13
Bay Village Bay 28, Westlake 21
Bellbrook 35, Franklin 7
Bellefontaine 48, Lewistown Indian Lake 14
Bellevue 46, Tol. Start 0
Bishop Fenwick 50, Cin. Mt. Healthy 19
Bloom-Carroll 42, Amanda-Clearcreek 13
Bloomdale Elmwood 21, Tontogany Otsego 7
Brooklyn 22, Wickliffe 16
Brookville 35, Carlisle 6
Brunswick 44, Euclid 13
Caldwell 68, Belpre 0
Canfield S. Range 48, Poland Seminary 0
Carey 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7
Celina 17, Elida 3
Chagrin Falls 37, Orange 0
Chardon 31, Mayfield 14
Chillicothe Unioto 36, Piketon 6
Cin. Summit Country Day 16, Day. Meadowdale 10
Cin. West Clermont 50, Cin. Turpin 20
Cin. Winton Woods 41, Morrow Little Miami 7
Cin. Wyoming 31, Reading 0
Circleville Logan Elm 21, Circleville 0
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 41, Beallsville 8
Cle. Glenville 20, Cle. Collinwood 0
Cle. Hay 48, Cle. John Adams 6
Cle. Lincoln W. 33, Cle. E. Tech 0
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43, Chesapeake 6
Coldwater 41, St. Henry 7
Columbia Station Columbia 56, Sheffield Brookside 14
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 36, Wooster Triway 6
Dalton 35, Smithville 7
DeGraff Riverside 28, Day. Northridge 22
Defiance Ayersville 42, Edgerton 22
Delaware Buckeye Valley 15, Cols. Bexley 7
Delphos Jefferson 21, Convoy Crestview 7
Delta 28, Bryan 12
Dublin Coffman 35, Westerville Cent. 7
Dublin Scioto 17, Worthington Kilbourne 3
Edon 48, Montpelier 7
Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 49, Solon 14
Fairfield Christian 56, Grove City Christian 21
Findlay Liberty-Benton 70, Cory-Rawson 0
Fredericktown 43, Mt. Gilead 22
Ft. Recovery 21, Delphos St. John's 19
Garrettsville Garfield 40, Newton Falls 7
Gates Mills Hawken 62, Orwell Grand Valley 28
Germantown Valley View 56, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Newcomerstown 16
Grafton Midview 28, Amherst Steele 21
Hamilton Badin 23, Hamilton Ross 0
Hamler Patrick Henry 26, Metamora Evergreen 0
Hanoverton United 44, Leetonia 0
Harrod Allen E. 7, Columbus Grove 0
Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Hicksville 6
Howard E. Knox 14, Cardington-Lincoln 7
Hudson 17, Wadsworth 7
Ironton 55, S. Point 12
Jackson 20, Wheelersburg 12
Jamestown Greeneview 35, Mechanicsburg 0
Kirtland 43, Geneva 13
LaGrange Keystone 33, Wellington 6
Leipsic 55, Spencerville 14
Liberty Center 16, Archbold 0
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Hamilton 7
Loveland 14, Lebanon 13
Macedonia Nordonia 33, Twinsburg 3
McArthur Vinton County 21, Athens 6
McConnelsville Morgan 31, Coshocton 0
Medina Highland 35, Barberton 0
Milan Edison 34, Norwalk 0
Millbury Lake 49, Elmore Woodmore 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Mansfield Madison 0
Milton-Union 63, Troy Christian 0
Minford 41, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
Minster 39, Anna 21
Mogadore 18, Lucas 14
Mt. Orab Western Brown 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 14
N. Lewisburg Triad 26, Spring. Greenon 7
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Attica Seneca E. 0
Navarre Fairless 42, Orrville 14
Nelsonville-York 32, Oak Hill 13
Newark Licking Valley 41, Hebron Lakewood 0
Oak Harbor 56, Tol. Bowsher 0
Oberlin Firelands 65, Oberlin 0
Olmsted Falls 42, N. Ridgeville 10
Ottawa-Glandorf 14, Lima Bath 0
Parma Hts. Holy Name 42, Parma 6
Pataskala Licking Hts. 27, Newark Cath. 17
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28, Johnstown 8
Perrysburg 42, Napoleon 7
Pioneer N. Central 46, Fairport Harbor Harding 0
Port Clinton 47, Tol. Rogers 16
Portsmouth W. 42, Cols. KIPP 8
Powell Olentangy Liberty 27, New Albany 0
Proctorville Fairland 34, Ironton Rock Hill 27
Racine Southern 42, Manchester 0
Ravenna SE 44, Minerva 13
Rayland Buckeye 68, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12
Richmond Edison 34, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0
Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Vermilion 0
Shaker Hts. 21, Bedford 14
Sidney Lehman 22, Casstown Miami E. 9
Sparta Highland 45, Marion Pleasant 6
Spring. NE 50, S. Charleston SE 0
Spring. Shawnee 53, Spring. NW 13
Springboro 21, Kettering Fairmont 19
Streetsboro 45, Ravenna 7
Sugar Grove Berne Union 21, Beaver Eastern 14
Sycamore Mohawk 12, Bucyrus Wynford 8
Thomas Worthington 34, Galloway Westland 14
Thornville Sheridan 21, New Concord John Glenn 7
Tipp City Tippecanoe 45, Riverside Stebbins 7
Tol. Christian 56, Stryker 22
Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Troy 40, Fairborn 7
Uniontown Lake 35, Louisville 7
Urbana 47, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Versailles 41, Rockford Parkway 0
W. Chester Lakota W. 31, Cin. Princeton 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Malvern 7
Wapakoneta 27, Lima Shawnee 0
Warren Champion 37, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14
Wauseon 35, Swanton 6
Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Marion Elgin 12
Westerville S. 31, Sunbury Big Walnut 24
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 45, Shadyside 7
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 15, Sylvania Southview 0
Williamsport Westfall 30, Southeastern 14
Willoughby S. 35, Eastlake North 14
Wilmington 49, Cin. Aiken 0
Xenia 55, Greenville 21
Youngs. Chaney High School 16, Canfield 13
Zanesville Maysville 24, Crooksville 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/