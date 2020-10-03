Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Ellet 21, Akr. Firestone 13
Amherst Steele 43, N. Olmsted 14
Andover Pymatuning Valley 38, Fairport Harbor Harding 7
Ansonia 22, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 21
Apple Creek Waynedale 28, Doylestown Chippewa 27
Arcadia 43, N. Baltimore 6
Arcanum 28, Casstown Miami E. 20
Archbold 36, Wauseon 35
Ashland Crestview 33, Plymouth 12
Ashtabula Lakeside 43, Orange 40
Attica Seneca E. 41, Upper Sandusky 7
Aurora 38, Twinsburg 0
Austintown Fitch 42, Steubenville 41, OT
Avon 49, Grafton Midview 8
Avon Lake 49, Olmsted Falls 8
Bainbridge Paint Valley 40, Southeastern 0
Baltimore Liberty Union 48, Delaware Buckeye Valley 3
Barnesville 24, Belmont Union Local 21
Batavia Clermont NE 21, Williamsburg 0
Beachwood 28, Burton Berkshire 27
Beaver Eastern 40, Franklin Furnace Green 6
Bedford 14, E. Cle. Shaw 6
Bellbrook 48, Day. Oakwood 7
Bellevue 16, Clyde 7
Bellville Clear Fork 54, Marion Harding 7
Beloit W. Branch 44, Can. South 14
Berea-Midpark 54, N. Ridgeville 14
Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Sebring McKinley 18
Beverly Ft. Frye 33, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 0
Bishop Ready 38, Cols. Bexley 0
Bishop Watterson 38, Cols. St. Charles 14
Blanchester 28, Lees Creek E. Clinton 14
Bloom-Carroll 45, Circleville Logan Elm 14
Bluffton 27, Paulding 24
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45, Wadsworth 35
Brookville 14, Franklin 6
Brunswick 49, Garfield Hts. 14
Bryan 44, Swanton 7
Byesville Meadowbrook 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
Caldwell 34, Bowerston Conotton Valley 8
Canal Fulton Northwest 41, Loudonville 20
Canal Winchester 49, Delaware Hayes 28
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52, Whitehall-Yearling 14
Canfield 35, Youngs. Boardman 7
Canfield S. Range 44, Hubbard 14
Cardington-Lincoln 28, Mt. Gilead 6
Carey 31, Bucyrus Wynford 23
Carlisle 20, Camden Preble Shawnee 14
Carrollton 40, Cambridge 7
Centerburg 48, Fredericktown 9
Centerville 42, Miamisburg 0
Chardon 55, Lyndhurst Brush 7
Chardon NDCL 41, Cle. VASJ 14
Chesapeake 35, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35
Chesterland W. Geauga 30, Chagrin Falls 22
Cin. Anderson 42, Milford 13
Cin. Clark Montessori 36, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Cin. Colerain 14, Hamilton 13
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 36, Cin. Summit Country Day 7
Cin. Indian Hill 62, Cin. Finneytown 6
Cin. Madeira 34, Reading 0
Cin. NW 47, Oxford Talawanda 10
Cin. Princeton 40, Fairfield 23
Cin. Purcell Marian 20, Day. Christian 3
Cin. Wyoming 49, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0
Coldwater 40, Anna 0
Cols. DeSales 16, Bishop Hartley 14
Cols. Independence 26, Cols. Walnut Ridge 14
Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Hilliard Davidson 0
Columbia Station Columbia 31, Sheffield Brookside 0
Columbiana Crestview 48, Youngs. Liberty 7
Columbus Grove 27, Harrod Allen E. 24
Convoy Crestview 27, Spencerville 16
Copley 41, Cuyahoga Falls 20
Coshocton 42, New Lexington 34
Creston Norwayne 21, Dalton 7
Crooksville 20, McConnelsville Morgan 14
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48, Akr. Manchester 7
DeGraff Riverside 34, Dola Hardin Northern 26
Defiance Tinora 39, Defiance Ayersville 21
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 28, Thomas Worthington 21
Dresden Tri-Valley 41, New Concord John Glenn 13
Dublin Coffman 28, Hilliard Bradley 14
Dublin Scioto 15, Sunbury Big Walnut 14
E. Liverpool 46, Richmond Edison 10
Elida 21, Lima Shawnee 16
Euclid 42, Elyria 20
Fairfield Christian 22, Zanesville Rosecrans 14, OT
Findlay 31, Lima Sr. 6
Findlay Liberty-Benton 27, Pandora-Gilboa 0
Frankfort Adena 46, Chillicothe Zane Trace 0
Ft. Recovery 21, St. Henry 0
Gahanna Cols. Academy 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0
Galion 24, Lucas 13
Gallipolis Gallia 18, Portsmouth 12, OT
Garrettsville Garfield 27, Ravenna SE 7
Germantown Valley View 41, Eaton 7
Gibsonburg 41, Kansas Lakota 34
Gilmer County, W.Va. 26, New Matamoras Frontier 18
Glouster Trimble 66, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Goshen 24, New Richmond 6
Grove City 48, Galloway Westland 12
Groveport-Madison 28, Grove City Cent. Crossing 24
Hamilton New Miami 40, Lockland 14
Hamilton Ross 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 21
Heath 56, Hebron Lakewood 14
Hicksville 47, Delphos Jefferson 20
Hilliard Darby 28, Dublin Jerome 27
Howard E. Knox 7, Danville 6
Hudson 53, N. Royalton 0
Huron 40, Milan Edison 14
Independence 31, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 36, Cin. Elder 14
Jefferson Area 49, Cortland Lakeview 7
Kettering Fairmont 10, Springboro 7
LaGrange Keystone 42, Wellington 12
Lakeside Danbury 30, Holgate 12
Lakewood St. Edward 31, Cle. Benedictine 10
Lancaster 46, Newark 15
Lebanon 41, Morrow Little Miami 7
Leipsic 43, McComb 25
Lewistown Indian Lake 34, Urbana 7
Lexington 28, Mansfield Madison 7
Liberty Center 48, Metamora Evergreen 21
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42, Cin. Oak Hills 20
Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Arlington 26
Lodi Cloverleaf 34, Ravenna 20
London Madison Plains 42, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Louisville Aquinas 26, Can. Cent. Cath. 10
Lucasville Valley 15, Minford 14
Magnolia Sandy Valley 55, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 13
Mansfield Sr. 17, Mt. Vernon 7
Mantua Crestwood 21, Orwell Grand Valley 14
Maple Hts. 20, Richfield Revere 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Delphos St. John's 0
Marysville 28, Lewis Center Olentangy 7
Massillon Perry 42, Can. Glenoak 0
Mayfield 40, Madison 7
McDermott Scioto NW 10, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 8
McDonald 42, Atwater Waterloo 14
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 38, Waynesfield-Goshen 26
Mechanicsburg 33, W. Liberty-Salem 0
Medina 24, Solon 20
Medina Buckeye 35, Fairview 7
Medina Highland 31, Barberton 16
Mentor 41, Strongsville 7
Middlefield Cardinal 33, Brooklyn 14
Millbury Lake 28, Genoa Area 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Ashland 14
Milton-Union 48, New Lebanon Dixie 15
Mineral Ridge 48, Lowellville 8
Minster 62, Rockford Parkway 20
Mogadore 28, Rootstown 7
Mogadore Field 48, Akr. Springfield 7
Monroe 28, Middletown Madison Senior 8
Montpelier 27, W. Unity Hilltop 8
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, Cory-Rawson 8
Mt. Orab Western Brown 47, Batavia 20
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 44, Morral Ridgedale 8
N. Can. Hoover 14, Massillon Jackson 13
N. Lewisburg Triad 21, Spring. NE 14
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 70, Bucyrus 0
Napoleon 19, Bowling Green 14
Navarre Fairless 41, Massillon Tuslaw 12
Nelsonville-York 36, Athens 6
New Bremen 36, Versailles 7
New Carlisle Tecumseh 35, Bellefontaine 34
New Middletown Spring. 44, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 8
New Philadelphia 21, Dover 13
Newark Cath. 48, Utica 6
Newark Licking Valley 24, Zanesville 0
Northwood 43, Oregon Stritch 0
Norwalk St. Paul 28, Monroeville 7
Oak Harbor 14, Port Clinton 7
Oberlin Firelands 51, Oberlin 0
Ontario 48, Marion Pleasant 13
Ottawa-Glandorf 34, Kenton 27
Painesville Riverside 34, Eastlake North 0
Parma 26, Parma Normandy 0
Parma Hts. Holy Name 35, Bay Village Bay 0
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32, Logan 21
Pemberville Eastwood 52, Bloomdale Elmwood 28
Perry 49, Geneva 14
Perrysburg 44, Maumee 0
Pickerington N. 31, Gahanna Lincoln 6
Piketon 48, Chillicothe Huntington 6
Piqua 44, Sidney 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 30, London 13
Poland Seminary 47, Struthers 7
Pomeroy Meigs 12, Albany Alexander 6
Powell Olentangy Liberty 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21
Proctorville Fairland 42, Ironton Rock Hill 6
Reedsville Eastern 42, Racine Southern 0
Richwood N. Union 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7
Ripley, W.Va. 28, Marietta 26
Rittman 10, Smithville 6
Salem 20, Alliance 13
Sandusky Perkins 38, Sandusky 24
Sarahsville Shenandoah 16, Rayland Buckeye 8, OT
Shadyside 27, Hannibal River 25
Shelby 45, Caledonia River Valley 21
Sherwood Fairview 44, Edgerton 6
Sparta Highland 30, Galion Northmor 6
Spring. Greenon 21, Jamestown Greeneview 20
Springfield 76, Beavercreek 0
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Cin. N. College Hill 0
St. Clairsville 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 20
St. Marys Memorial 49, Celina 6
St. Paris Graham 35, Spring. NW 3
Streetsboro 42, Norton 0
Sullivan Black River 40, Lorain Clearview 14
Sycamore Mohawk 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8
Sylvania Northview 14, Sylvania Southview 5
Tallmadge 26, Kent Roosevelt 16
Thornville Sheridan 48, Warsaw River View 7
Tiffin Columbian 48, Norwalk 20
Tipp City Tippecanoe 14, Xenia 13
Tol. St. Francis 49, Fremont Ross 46
Tol. Waite 40, Tol. Rogers 8
Tol. Woodward 16, Tol. Start 12
Tontogany Otsego 47, Fostoria 18
Toronto 48, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 29
Trenton Edgewood 38, Harrison 35, OT
Trotwood-Madison 34, Day. Belmont 19
Troy 28, Riverside Stebbins 21
Troy Christian 49, Grove City Christian 12
Uniontown Lake 32, Green 21
Van Buren 40, Vanlue 20
Van Wert 29, Lima Bath 7
Vermilion 50, Willard 24
Vincent Warren 59, Lancaster Fairfield Union 13
W. Carrollton 35, Greenville 13
W. Chester Lakota W. 21, Mason 0
W. Jefferson 49, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 36, Sugarcreek Garaway 0
Wapakoneta 28, Defiance 0
Washington C.H. 38, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 33
Waterford 42, Belpre 7
Waverly 63, Oak Hill 16
Waynesville 43, Day. Northridge 18
Wellston 33, McArthur Vinton County 12
Wellsville 42, E. Palestine 20
West Salem Northwestern 22, Jeromesville Hillsdale 15
Westerville Cent. 42, New Albany 7
Westerville N. 22, Worthington Kilbourne 21
Westerville S. def. Cols. Franklin Hts., forfeit
Westlake 22, Warrensville Hts. 14
Wheelersburg 28, Portsmouth W. 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62, Holland Springfield 21
Wickliffe 54, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 14
Windham 36, Vienna Mathews 0
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41, Magnolia, W.Va. 21
Wooster 12, Louisville 7
Wooster Triway 13, Orrville 6
Youngs. Ursuline 28, Youngs. Mooney 23
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/