Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State Semifinal=
Division VI=
Columbus Grove 43, Minster 40
Rootstown 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 54
Division VII=
Waterford 48, Mogadore 34
OTHER=
Gilead Christian 47, Christian Community School 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
