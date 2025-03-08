Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

State Semifinal=

Division VI=

Columbus Grove 43, Minster 40

Rootstown 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 54

Division VII=

Waterford 48, Mogadore 34

OTHER=

Gilead Christian 47, Christian Community School 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Cincinnati man facing 17 rape counts ‘facing multiple life sentences’
2
U.S. Attorney announces convictions of illegal immigrants arrested in...
3
Ohio governor appoints new Fairfield Municipal Court judge
4
Ross Police to add K-9 unit; sergeant chosen as handler
5
Spring activities at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park begin this weekend