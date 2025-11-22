Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division I=
Region 1=
St. Edward (OH) 27, Mentor 7
Region 2=
Middletown 21, Huber Hts. Wayne 14
Region 3=
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 39, Pickerington Central 7
Region 4=
St. Xavier (OH) 42, Cin. Elder 34
Division II=
Region 5=
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35, Akr. Hoban 7
Region 6=
Avon 36, Medina Highland 19
Region 7=
Sunbury Big Walnut 27, Massillon Washington 21
Region 8=
Cin. Anderson 38, Trotwood-Madison 7
Division III=
Region 9=
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Cle. VASJ 7
Region 10=
Tol. Cent. Cath. 57, Rocky River 28
Region 11=
Cols. Bishop Watterson 43, Steubenville 0
Region 12=
Tipp City Tippecanoe 33, London 16
Division IV=
Region 13=
Cle. Glenville 35, Perry 7
Region 14=
Shelby 41, Galion 7
Region 15=
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 34, New Lexington 0
Region 16=
Cin. Indian Hill 41, Germantown Valley View 14
Division V=
Region 17=
Youngs. Mooney 48, Girard 14
Region 18=
Liberty Center 38, Genoa 0
Region 19=
Wheelersburg 41, Nelsonville-York 0
Region 20=
Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Richwood N. Union 21
Division VI=
Region 21=
Kirtland 21, Sugarcreek Garaway 7
Region 22=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 35, Carey 0
Region 23=
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35, W. Jefferson 7
Region 24=
Coldwater 14, Anna 12
Region 27=
Jeromesville Hillsdale 25, Danville 20
Division VII=
Region 25=
McDonald 42, Mogadore 21
Region 26=
Columbus Grove 31, Leipsic 6
Region 28=
St. Henry (OH) 24, Maria Stein Marion Local 7
