Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
State Semifinal=
Cin. Princeton 61, Grafton Midview 57
Division III=
State Semifinal=
Cols. Africentric 55, Wheelersburg 37
Doylestown Chippewa 60, Castalia Margaretta 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
