Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

State Semifinal=

Cin. Princeton 61, Grafton Midview 57

Division III=

State Semifinal=

Cols. Africentric 55, Wheelersburg 37

Doylestown Chippewa 60, Castalia Margaretta 50

___

