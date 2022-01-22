Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38

Caledonia River Valley 50, Marion Pleasant 41

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43, Lewis Center Olentangy 37

Gahanna Lincoln 78, Galloway Westland 19

Garfield Hts. Trinity 45, Burton Berkshire 29

Gates Mills Hawken 57, Ashtabula Lakeside 47

Grove City 56, New Albany 54, 2OT

Holland Springfield 47, Bowling Green 19

Napoleon 46, Perrysburg 34

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 70, Carey 49

Shelby 72, Galion 4

Sparta Highland 54, Marion Harding 42

Sylvania Northview 69, Maumee 33

Tree of Life 61, Groveport Madison Christian 19

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Sylvania Southview 20

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Bridgeport 8

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

