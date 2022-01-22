Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38
Caledonia River Valley 50, Marion Pleasant 41
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43, Lewis Center Olentangy 37
Gahanna Lincoln 78, Galloway Westland 19
Garfield Hts. Trinity 45, Burton Berkshire 29
Gates Mills Hawken 57, Ashtabula Lakeside 47
Grove City 56, New Albany 54, 2OT
Holland Springfield 47, Bowling Green 19
Napoleon 46, Perrysburg 34
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 70, Carey 49
Shelby 72, Galion 4
Sparta Highland 54, Marion Harding 42
Sylvania Northview 69, Maumee 33
Tree of Life 61, Groveport Madison Christian 19
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Sylvania Southview 20
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Bridgeport 8
