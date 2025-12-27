Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caldwell 46, Racine Southern 36
Celina 60, Bellefontaine 25
Elida 50, New Knoxville 23
Kent Roosevelt 51, Ravenna 17
Marietta 50, Belpre 40
New Matamoras Frontier 47, Tyler Consolidated, W.Va. 28
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, Can. South 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
