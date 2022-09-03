Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ansonia 59, New Lebanon Dixie 7
Antwerp 65, W. Unity Hilltop 8
Ashland Mapleton 59, Rittman 19
Austintown Fitch 48, Can. Glenoak 18
Barnesville 35, Lore City Buckeye Trail 7
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 34, Fostoria 12
Bellbrook 14, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7
Bishop Fenwick 17, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7
Bishop Watterson 21, Bishop Ready 7
Bloom-Carroll 35, Plain City Jonathan Alder 0
Brookfield 47, Berlin Center Western Reserve 3
Bryan 56, Sherwood Fairview 13
Caldwell 66, Strasburg-Franklin 0
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 43, Cols. Eastmoor 6
Canfield S. Range 34, Can. Cent. Cath. 21
Cardington-Lincoln 49, Crestline 0
Cin. Deer Park 52, Hamilton New Miami 6
Cin. McNicholas 49, Goshen 13
Cin. Princeton 71, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0
Cin. Taft 41, Cin. Indian Hill 0
Clayton Northmont 31, Hilliard Davidson 0
Cle. VASJ 49, Youngs. East 0
Coldwater 42, Ft. Recovery 0
Creston Norwayne 23, Clyde 13
Day. Northridge 28, Carlisle 8
DeGraff Riverside 24, Lewistown Indian Lake 0
Delta 64, Paulding 0
Dover 20, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 6
Doylestown Chippewa 40, Mantua Crestwood 7
Dublin Coffman 28, Can. McKinley 26
Dublin Jerome 39, Shaker Hts. 7
Edon 42, Hicksville 6
Elida 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 12
Fairfield 34, Cin. Colerain 7
Fredericktown 39, Utica 13
Germantown Valley View 33, Hamilton Ross 0
Hamilton 17, Middletown 0
Hilliard Darby 31, Westerville S. 14
Huber Hts. Wayne 10, Pickerington Cent. 9
Hunting Valley University 28, Bay Village Bay 7
Ironton Rock Hill 20, Oak Hill 7
Kettering Fairmont 10, Cin. La Salle 3
Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Lancaster 20
Liberty Center 9, Tontogany Otsego 0
Lodi Cloverleaf 36, Sullivan Black River 6
Louisville 16, Canal Fulton Northwest 6
Lowellville 49, Greenwich S. Cent. 15
Maria Stein Marion Local 34, Minster 0
Massillon 33, Mansfield Sr. 0
McArthur Vinton County 34, Glouster Trimble 6
McComb 55, Vanlue 0
Medina Highland 27, Brunswick 6
Miamisburg 43, Harrison 14
Milan Edison 28, Collins Western Reserve 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Newark Licking Valley 15
Minford 53, Wellston 12
Mogadore 37, Akr. Manchester 7
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41, Cory-Rawson 0
Mt. Gilead 42, Marion Elgin 6
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 37, Howard E. Knox 7
N. Royalton 28, Parma Padua 21
New Albany 58, Cols. Walnut Ridge 8
New Bremen 34, Rockford Parkway 7
New Madison Tri-Village 48, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 18
Oberlin Firelands 42, Vermilion 12
Painesville Harvey 49, Wickliffe 0
Pemberville Eastwood 62, Maumee 14
Perry 37, Madison 0
Piqua 59, Troy 0
Portsmouth W. 41, Frankfort Adena 0
STVM 35, Barberton 0
Salem 38, E. Liverpool 6
Salineville Southern 34, E. Can. 6
Spring. Shawnee 45, St. Paris Graham 19
Sugarcreek Garaway 35, Dalton 0
Thornville Sheridan 28, Logan 7
Tipp City Tippecanoe 35, Vandalia Butler 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 40, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10
Tol. St. Francis 56, Tol. Start 0
Toronto 42, Lisbon David Anderson 13
Van Buren 32, Arcadia 0
Van Wert 36, Defiance 0
Versailles 31, Delphos St. John's 0
Vienna Mathews 49, Leetonia 0
W. Chester Lakota W. 59, Cin. Sycamore 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 7, Alliance Marlington 0
Wapakoneta 29, St. Marys Memorial 22, OT
Washington C.H. 48, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0
Wauseon 28, Napoleon 12
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28, Tol. Whitmer 10
Wooster 21, New Philadelphia 0
Wooster Triway 43, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Youngs. Valley Christian 33, McDonald 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Hughes vs. Lockland, ccd.
Gahanna Cols. Academy vs. Newark Cath., ccd.
Independence vs. Cle. E. Tech, ccd.
Lakeside Danbury vs. New London, ccd.
Lisbon Beaver vs. Minerva, ccd.
Niles McKinley vs. Leavittsburg LaBrae, ccd.
Windham vs. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton, ccd.
___
