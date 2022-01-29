Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 57, Massillon 47
Akr. Manchester 50, Wooster Triway 45
Arcanum 71, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31
Archbold 52, Delta 21
Arlington 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 42
Ashland Crestview 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 53
Austintown Fitch 44, Canfield 41
Bainbridge Paint Valley 71, Williamsport Westfall 60
Berea-Midpark 86, Amherst Steele 71
Bloomdale Elmwood 63, Tontogany Otsego 25
Bluffton 66, Spencerville 58
Botkins 62, Houston 18
Bradford 59, New Lebanon Dixie 56
Bristol 74, Windham 52
Brookfield 71, Columbiana Crestview 50
Caledonia River Valley 72, Marion Pleasant 59
Campbell Memorial 76, Leavittsburg LaBrae 68
Can. McKinley 70, Louisville 59
Carlisle 63, Germantown Valley View 56
Casstown Miami E. 63, Troy Christian 48
Centerburg 50, Howard E. Knox 37
Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Piketon 31
Cin. Turpin 64, Lebanon 47
Coldwater 50, Ft. Recovery 41
Collins Western Reserve 64, Norwalk St. Paul 26
Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Marion-Franklin 51
Cols. Beechcroft 87, Cols. Whetstone 57
Cols. Eastmoor 70, Cols. Briggs 59
Cols. Northland 60, Cols. Linden-McKinley 56
Convoy Crestview 81, Ada 54
Dalton 65, Smithville 63
Defiance 40, Lima Bath 28
Dover 47, New Philadelphia 38
Doylestown Chippewa 65, Rittman 47
Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Thornville Sheridan 42
Dublin Jerome 64, Marysville 44
Eastlake North 72, Painesville Riverside 71
Elyria Cath. 42, Rocky River 39
Euclid 67, Medina 60
Fayetteville-Perry 58, RULH 50
Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, N. Baltimore 27
Franklin 65, Waynesville 55
Ft. Jennings 50, Miller City 47
Garfield Hts. Trinity 29, Burton Berkshire 28
Genoa Area 44, Pemberville Eastwood 40
Grafton Midview 68, Avon Lake 51
Greenfield McClain 69, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39
Hamler Patrick Henry 42, Bryan 28
Haviland Wayne Trace 74, Sherwood Fairview 47
Hilliard Darby 49, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48
Ironton 78, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 72, 2OT
Jefferson Area 68, Girard 55
Johnstown 58, Hebron Lakewood 35
Kettering Alter 64, Day. Chaminade Julienne 45
Kettering Fairmont 54, Miamisburg 41
Kirtland 61, Independence 60
LaGrange Keystone 67, Sullivan Black River 52
Leetonia 33, Lisbon David Anderson 32
Legacy Christian 65, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 46
Leipsic 69, Delphos Jefferson 52
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 41, Dublin Coffman 39
Lexington 46, Mansfield Sr. 32
Lima Sr. 94, Oregon Clay 59
London Madison Plains 48, Spring. Greenon 47
Lorain 45, E. Cle. Shaw 41
Lucasville Valley 66, Beaver Eastern 58
Mansfield Madison 57, Mt. Vernon 55
Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Delphos St. John's 35
McArthur Vinton County 46, Athens 32
McComb 62, Arcadia 30
Medina Buckeye 68, Parma Hts. Holy Name 49
Milford Center Fairbanks 71, Spring. NE 57
Millbury Lake 54, Elmore Woodmore 44
Milton-Union 70, Covington 55
Mt. Gilead 59, Cardington-Lincoln 52
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 65, Marion Elgin 57
N. Can. Hoover 49, Uniontown Lake 47
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54, McDonald 48
New Bremen 61, Versailles 58, 2OT
New Carlisle Tecumseh 55, Spring. Shawnee 49
New Lexington 56, Coshocton 48
New Middletown Spring. 59, Lowellville 48
New Richmond 74, Wilmington 62
Newark Cath. 70, Utica 66
Oberlin 72, Oberlin Firelands 64
Olmsted Falls 64, Elyria 55
Ontario 58, Bellville Clear Fork 44
Oregon Stritch 49, Tol. Christian 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Celina 35
Ottoville 49, Kalida 47
Pandora-Gilboa 70, Cory-Rawson 18
Paulding 41, Defiance Tinora 40
Perry 69, Beachwood 45
Perrysburg 70, Holland Springfield 41
Pettisville 36, Edon 35
Plain City Jonathan Alder 54, Bellefontaine 19
Portsmouth Clay 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 50
Powell Olentangy Liberty 62, Cols. Upper Arlington 47
Ravenna SE 71, Louisville Aquinas 48
Rockford Parkway 53, New Knoxville 51, OT
Rocky River Lutheran W. 66, Orwell Grand Valley 23
Rossford 76, Fostoria 43
Salem 56, Beloit W. Branch 39
Salineville Southern 64, E. Palestine 56
Sheffield Brookside 81, Lorain Clearview 71
Shelby 80, Galion 67
Sidney 56, Xenia 46
Sidney Lehman 57, DeGraff Riverside 41
Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, S. Charleston SE 36
St. Henry 58, Minster 33
St. Marys Memorial 64, Kenton 53
Streetsboro 55, Akr. Coventry 44
Struthers 58, Poland Seminary 41
Swanton 52, Liberty Center 43
Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Tol. St. John's 45
Tol. Ottawa Hills 58, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 47
Tol. Whitmer 67, Findlay 52
Trenton Edgewood 62, Hamilton Ross 44
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 42, Strasburg-Franklin 38
Uhrichsville Claymont 49, Sugarcreek Garaway 47
W. Jefferson 59, N. Lewisburg Triad 50
W. Liberty-Salem 49, Mechanicsburg 15
Wadsworth 55, Macedonia Nordonia 51
Warren Harding 65, Youngs. East 49
Warren JFK 74, Rootstown 56
Wauseon 48, Metamora Evergreen 34
Westerville S. 51, Westerville N. 35
Wheelersburg 53, Portsmouth W. 24
Wickliffe 80, Ashtabula St. John 39
Wooster 81, Ashland 72
Youngs. Boardman 62, Warren Howland 43
Youngs. Liberty 51, Newton Falls 46
Zanesville Maysville 61, New Concord John Glenn 52
Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, McConnelsville Morgan 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Richmond Hts. vs. Ashtabula Edgewood, ppd.
