Frelick leads Brewers against the Reds following 4-hit performance

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Carson Spiers (0-1, 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, five strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -143, Reds +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds after Sal Frelick had four hits on Saturday in an 11-7 loss to the Reds.

Milwaukee went 93-69 overall and 47-34 in home games a season ago. The Brewers averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

Cincinnati went 77-85 overall and 38-43 in road games a season ago. The Reds scored 4.3 runs per game in the 2024 season while allowing 4.3.

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (illness), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Matt McLain: day-to-day (hamstring), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.