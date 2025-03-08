Freemantle scores 25 as Xavier takes down Providence 76-68

The Friars (12-19, 6-14) were led in scoring by Bensley Joseph, who finished with 27 points and two steals. Ryan Mela added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Providence. Oswin Erhunmwunse also put up eight points and six rebounds.

Xavier led Providence at the half, 36-32, with Conwell (13 points) its high scorer. Freemantle's 19-point second half helped Xavier finish off the eight-point victory.

