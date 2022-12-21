journal-news logo
Freemantle scores 23 in Xavier's 73-70 win over Seton Hall

57 minutes ago
Led by Zach Freemantle's 23 points, the Xavier Musketeers defeated the Seton Hall Pirates 73-70 on Tuesday night

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle had 23 points in Xavier's 73-70 win over Seton Hall on Tuesday night.

Freemantle also had nine rebounds for the Musketeers (10-3, 2-0 Big East). Colby Jones scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added eight rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Jerome Hunter recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. The Musketeers picked up their sixth straight win.

Kadary Richmond led the Pirates (7-6, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, five assists and two steals. Tyrese Samuel added 14 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall. Al-Amir Dawes also put up 10 points.

Xavier went into the half ahead of Seton Hall 37-34. Freemantle put up 14 points in the half. Freemantle led Xavier with nine points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

