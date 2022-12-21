Freemantle scores 23 in Xavier's 73-70 win over Seton Hall

Freemantle also had nine rebounds for the Musketeers (10-3, 2-0 Big East). Colby Jones scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added eight rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Jerome Hunter recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. The Musketeers picked up their sixth straight win.

Kadary Richmond led the Pirates (7-6, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, five assists and two steals. Tyrese Samuel added 14 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall. Al-Amir Dawes also put up 10 points.