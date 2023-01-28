Freeman scores 32 to help Akron fend off Ohio 83-77

Xavier Castaneda made 10 of 11 free throws and scored 16 for the Zips (15-6, 7-1 Mid-American Conference), who extended their win streak to six. Trendon Hankerson sank 3 of 3 shots from 3-point range and scored 14.

The Bobcats (11-10, 3-5) were led by Jaylin Hunter with 16 points and five assists. AJ Brown added 15 points and Miles Brown had 15 points and four assists.