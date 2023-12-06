Freeman scores 21, Akron knocks off Bradley 67-52

Led by Enrique Freeman's 21 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Bradley Braves 67-52
news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
X

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 21 points as Akron beat Bradley 67-52 on Tuesday night.

Freeman added 18 rebounds, four steals, and four blocks for the Zips (5-3). Sammy Hunter scored 12 points while going 4 of 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Nate Johnson was 3 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Braves (6-3) were led by Duke Deen, who posted 14 points and two steals. Darius Hannah added 11 points and two steals for Bradley. Almar Atlason also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown City Council picks Muterspaw’s replacement
2
Monroe names 2 finalists for city manager’s position
3
Arraignment reset for Lakota Schools board member accused of violating...
4
‘Restoration Road’ TV show may feature Hamilton on today’s episode
5
Fairfield enacts 9-month moratorium on recreation marijuana licenses
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top