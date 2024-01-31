Freeman scores 17, Akron knocks off Eastern Michigan 77-46

Tyson Acuff led the way for the Eagles (9-12, 2-7) with 12 points. Eastern Michigan also got 12 points from Orlando Lovejoy. In addition, Arne Osojnik finished with six points.

Akron plays Friday against Toledo at home, and Eastern Michigan visits Northern Illinois on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.