Freeman scores 16, grabs 15 rebounds to lead Akron over Buffalo 73-62

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Akron beat Buffalo 73-62 on Saturday.
Ali Ali scored 15 points for the Zips (19-6, 11-1 Mid-American Conference). Greg Tribble finished with 13 points.
Sy Chatman led the way for the Bulls (3-22, 1-11) with 24 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Buffalo also got 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals from Isaiah Adams. In addition, Zaakir Williamson and Shawn Fulcher each had 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Fairfield official: ‘Significant savings’ for residents in electric...
2
Big Brothers Big Sisters needs mentors of color
3
Lexington Children’s Theatre presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’ at the...
4
Local woman at Super Bowl rally: ‘What a fun experience that turned...
5
Big Blue Quiz Team has high hopes in tourney after record season