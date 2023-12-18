Freeman powers Akron to 88-45 romp over Miami (OH)-Hamilton

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 15 points and 17 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and eighth of the season to power Akron to an 88-45 victory over Miami (OH)-Hamilton on Sunday.

Freeman made 7 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer for the Zips (7-3). Nate Johnson and reserve Shammah Scott also scored 15. Ali Ali pitched in with 10 points and four assists.