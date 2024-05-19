Freeman leads Guardians against the Twins after 4-hit game

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.89 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-1, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -123, Twins +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins after Tyler Freeman had four hits against the Twins on Saturday.

Cleveland is 29-17 overall and 14-6 in home games. The Guardians are seventh in the AL with 49 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Minnesota is 13-10 on the road and 24-21 overall. The Twins have a 12-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has seven doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-40 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with a .274 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 10 walks and 30 RBI. Max Kepler is 11-for-34 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Twins: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.