Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Freeman leads Akron past Bowling Green 82-68

news
39 minutes ago
Enrique Freeman recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to carry Akron to an 82-68 win over Bowling Green

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Mikal Dawson and Ali Ali each scored 17 points to carry Akron to an 82-68 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night.

Enrique Freeman tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds for Akron (18-9, 11-6 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda had 13 points.

Samari Curtis had 21 points for the Falcons (12-16, 5-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Daeqwon Plowden added 14 points and Brenton Mills had 12 points.

The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Falcons for the season. Akron defeated Bowling Green 91-66 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Butler County woman lives long enough to experience 2-22-22 for the...
2
Locals invited to take survey about Butler County tourism
3
Top local news for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
4
Just over 300 COVID patients hospitalized with COVID in southwest Ohio
5
Fairfield Footlighters to present ‘The Sunshine Boys’ comedic play
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top