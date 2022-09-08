Free Narcan, drug test strips distributed throughout W.Va

West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute also provided over 10,000 fentanyl test strips to be distributed across the state. This year, the state Legislature decriminalized Fentanyl test strips, which help drug users identify fentanyl and other potentially deadly chemicals.

Kay said because of the stigma around substance use disorder, people have been made to feel shame in the past about carrying and picking up Narcan, which is available at pharmacies.

“How many people feeling that shame are going to walk in and ask for the help they need?” she said. “Even there, you’ll find stigma if you walk in and try to access it.”

Kay said you never know when you might need Narcan — it could be for a family member, a coworker or a stranger.

“One thing we should be doing is normalizing it — it's like carrying an EpiPen," she said. “By sharing our stories and getting out there talking about it publically, we're taking the stigma away.

“It’s really just being that connection to care when they’re ready — just to promote the message that we believe that everybody deserves a second chance and every life is worth saving."

The theme for this year’s event was “meeting people where they are.”

In addition to more than 180 locations throughout the state, mobile outreach teams were also deployed to hard-hit areas to provide Narcan and other resources to people who might not know about Save a Life Day or wouldn't feel comfortable coming to one of the sites.

Stacy Kay, co-director of Charleston-based Solutions Oriented Addiction Response, grabs an informational pamphlet designed to help people recognize signs of an opioid overdose at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston in Charleston, W.Va., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. She and other organizers were preparing for the third annual "Save a Life" day event on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, where thousands of doses of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan were distributed throughout all of West Virginia's 55 counties. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)

Organizers prepare packets for the third annual "Save a Life" day event at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston in Charleston, W.Va., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. During the event on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, thousands of testing strips and doses of the opioid reversal drug Narcan were distributed throughout all of West Virginia's 55 counties. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)