Fredrick, Lahkin score 19 each in Cincinnati's blowout win over Florida Gulf Coast

CJ Fredrick scored 19 points, Viktor Lakhin added another 19, and Cincinnati blew out Florida Gulf Coast 99-62
news
1 hour ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — CJ Fredrick scored 19 points, Viktor Lakhin added another 19, and Cincinnati blew out Florida Gulf Coast 99-62 on Sunday.

Fredrick hit five 3-pointers in six attempts and was 6-for-7 shooting overall. Lakhin made 8 of 10 shots and added nine rebounds and six assists. Ody Oguama scored 13 points off the bench and Aziz Bandaogo added 10 points.

Cincinnati led 9-8 a few minutes into the game before holding FGCU scoreless over a 5 1/2-minute stretch that left the Bearcats with a 23-8 lead. The Eagles played even over the next few minutes, but Frederick hit a 3-pointer, Jizzle James scored in the paint, and Fredrick hit another 3-pointer to give Cincinnati a 49-26 lead at the break.

Cincinnati put the finishing touches on the blowout when Oguama scored the first seven points of a 13-0 run that gave the Bearcats a 92-57 lead with 3 minutes left in the game.

Keeshawn Kellman, a 10.5 ppg scorer, had a career-high 23 points for FGCU. Chase Johnston added 10 points.

Cincinnati scored 52 points in the paint and outrebounded the Eagles 46-23.

The Bearcats’ 7-0 start is their best since also winning the first seven in 2017-18.

Cincinnati plays at Xavier on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

In Other News
1
Community-minded Middletown couple serves as grand marshals of Santa...
2
Sky’s the limit for Butler Tech’s aviation high schoolers
3
YWCA: ‘We simply cannot find enough affordable housing’
4
43 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Teen in Hamilton injured in apparent drive-by shooting
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top