Fred Richard, Paul Juda help Michigan slip past Stanford to win NCAA men's gymnastics title

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Fred Richard and Paul Juda finished first and second in the all-around and Wolverines team total of 332.224 edged them past five-time defending champion Stanford (332.961) on Saturday to win their first NCAA men's gymnastics title since 2014.

Juda, the individual champion on the parallel bars with a score of 14.200 and host Michigan's last competitor of the day, scored a 13.966 on the vault to clinch the program's seventh national title. The Wolverines finished second, 5.635 points behind Stanford, at the 2024 championships.