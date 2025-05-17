Francona opts for opener against Guardians. Brent Suter will start for Reds

“Suter has some rest," manager Terry Francona said. “He's the natural guy for that. If he gets rolling, he could actually pitch a couple (innings). We're trying to balance winning and helping Petty.”

Petty, 22, has struggled in his first couple of starts, allowing 13 earned runs with eight walks and three home runs over 5 1/3 innings.

Francona believes the 2021 first-round draft choice of the Twins could benefit from fewer innings and side work with pitching coach Derek Johnson.

“Having a whole week here for once, instead of just coming up here and pitching, and working on the side with DJ, that stuff all should help,” Francona said.

Suter is making his second start of the season and 46th of his career. He has pitched 21 2/3 innings over 14 appearances this season.

