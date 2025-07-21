FOX Nation to stream Real American Freestyle wrestling events

FOX Nation has announced it will stream Real American Freestyle wrestling events, starting with RAF 01 on August 30 in Cleveland
FILE - United State's Sarah Hildebrandt celebrates after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman in their women's freestyle 50kg final match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

FILE - United State's Sarah Hildebrandt celebrates after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman in their women's freestyle 50kg final match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
By CLIFF BRUNT – Associated Press
46 minutes ago
FOX Nation announced Monday that it will be the streaming partner for Real American Freestyle wrestling.

The first event, called RAF 01, is scheduled for August 30 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. FOX Nation also will stream a second event in the fall at a date to be determined.

“Real American Freestyle is creating something that’s never been done before, and we needed a partner that understood that and could build with us,” Hulk Hogan, Real American Freestyle commissioner, said of the direct-to-consumer, on-demand service. “FOX Nation is synergistic with our brand, they appreciate the importance of bringing this sport to the masses, and they believe in our goal."

The collaboration is the latest of several big moves for RAF. The company has added American Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle to its broadcast team to join mixed martial arts stars Chael Sonnen and Bubba Jenkins.

Angle likes the idea of RAF providing wrestlers a new opportunity to make money.

“I grew up freestyle wrestling and achieved the highest level of success in the sport,” Angle said. “I couldn’t be prouder to support athletes at all levels of their careers and partner with Real American Freestyle to make it happen. Chael and Bubba will bring a unique aspect to their analysis given their own backgrounds in combat sports, and I’m excited to join them for RAF 01 to bring freestyle wrestling to audiences around the world.”

The company has announced most of the matchups for the first event. Men’s matches scheduled are Bo Nickal vs. Jacob Cardenas, Yianni Diakomihalis vs. Bajrang Punia, Darrion Caldwell vs. Real Woods and Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer. Women’s matches scheduled are Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera and Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Zeltzin Hernandez.

Wyatt Hendrickson, the Oklahoma State star who upset Minnesota's Gable Steveson in the NCAA Division I heavyweight final this year, has signed. His opponent for RAF 01 has not been determined.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Real American Freestyle team as they build a visionary brand that redefines the future of wrestling,” Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson said. “Fusing elite athleticism with unmatched entertainment, it’s an honor to be part of the new era of the world’s oldest and most iconic sport.”

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

FILE - Iowa's Kennedy Blades is declared the winner after wrestling Indiana Tech's Cydney Bassett at 160 pounds during Day 1 of the Soldier Salute wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Dec. 29, 2024. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP, File)

FILE - Pittsburgh native Olympic Gold Medal wrestler Kurt Angle attends the pre-game festivities before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Justin Berl, File)

FILE - Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan poses for photographers on March 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

