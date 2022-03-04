Hamburger icon
Fort Wayne Airport urges passengers to arrive 2 hours early

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne International Airport urged outbound passengers Friday to arrive at least two hours early for their flights, regardless of airline, while the Transportation Security Administration upgrades technology and equipment at its checkpoint.

Passengers flying outbound through Thursday are encouraged to give themselves plenty of extra time when arriving at the airport.

The TSA plans to have additional staff to help screen passengers and will open checkpoints at 4:15 a.m. to give early morning flight passengers more time to check in.

The TSA will be upgrading equipment used for carry-on baggage screening. The new equipment will allow for passengers to have their carry-on bags screened without having to remove items such as laptops and liquids from their bag before the screening process.

