Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators beat Blue Jackets 4-0

news
21 minutes ago
Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for his second NHL shutout, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for his second NHL shutout, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Derrick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored to help Ottawa improve to 18-17-3. The 20-year-old Stutzle has five goals in his last six games.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots for Columbus. The Blue Jackets fell to 11-23-2 with their eighth straight road loss.

After a scoreless first period, four minor penalties in the second cost the Blue Jackets, with Ottawa scoring twice on the power play.

Brassard opened the scoring with a power-play goal after he tipped Jake Sanderson' shot. Stutzle made it 2-0, grabbing a rolling puck and beating Korpisalo. Batherson followed with Ottawa's second power-play goal.

Watson scored short-handed into an empty net late in the third.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Washington on Thursday night.

Senators: Host Seattle on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

