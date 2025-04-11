Former Pitt guard Lowe lands at Kentucky, former Xavier guard Conwell heads to Louisville

Lowe spent two seasons at Pitt, averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 64 games while playing for coach Jeff Capel. He led the Panthers in points (16.8) and assists (5.5) as a sophomore, though he also struggled with turnovers, averaging 3.0 as Pitt saw a promising start fizzle into a 17-15 season.

The 6-foot-3 Lowe was a third-team All-ACC selection.

“Jaland is an incredibly explosive, playmaking, veteran point guard,” Pope said in a statement. “He’s a great kid who has a tremendous work ethic and most importantly, loves this game and wants nothing more than to win.”

While Lowe is moving to Lexington, former Xavier guard Ryan Conwell is heading about an hour west. The rising senior has transferred to Louisville.

Conwell was named to the All-Big East third team after averaging 16.5 points, including a career-best 38 against Marquette in the Big East Tournament. Conwell finished in the top 10 in the Big East in 3-point percentage (41%), field goal percentage (45%) and free-throw percentage (83%).

Louisville is Conwell's fourth stop in as many seasons. He previously played at South Florida and Indiana State before joining Xavier.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball