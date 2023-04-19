Former Ohio vice officer acquitted in woman’s 2018 death

Andrew Mitchell, 59, who served with the Columbus police force, had argued that he acted in self-defense. The Franklin County jury reached its verdict Tuesday after deliberating for about five hours.

The verdict came a year after Mitchell's first trial ended in a mistrial after another jury was unable to reach a verdict. Mitchell will remain in custody because he still faces multiple federal charges after being accused of forcing women to perform sexual acts in exchange for their freedom and lying to federal investigators. His trial on those charges is due to start in July and he has pleaded not guilty.